Texas Tech 110, SC State 71

Everett 5-7 0-1 11, James 2-4 0-1 4, Alston 2-5 1-3 5, Brown 5-12 7-9 17, Gary 3-10 0-1 7, Jones 4-11 3-3 12, Edwards 1-8 2-2 5, Simpson 5-8 0-0 10, Wardlaw 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 13-20 71.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies