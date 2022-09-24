Skip to main content
Sports

Texas State 34, Houston Christian 0

Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0
Texas State 7 17 3 7 34
First Quarter

TXST_Ortega-Jones 19 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 2:22.

Second Quarter

TXST_Hawkins 3 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 14:19.

TXST_Barbee 38 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 8:55.

TXST_FG Keller 27, :00.

Third Quarter

TXST_FG Keller 33, 1:03.

Fourth Quarter

TXST_Moorer 10 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), :46.

___

HBU TXST
First downs 7 29
Total Net Yards 144 479
Rushes-yards 19-36 39-117
Passing 108 362
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 2-39 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-35-1 27-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-22 3-28
Punts 9-45.444 5-42.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-70 6-45
Time of Possession 23:16 36:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston Baptist, R.Smith 9-24, Livingston 1-7, Woods 2-7, Fomby 7-(minus 2). Texas State, Pare 19-84, Hill 17-61, Hatcher 3-(minus 28).

PASSING_Houston Baptist, Fomby 22-35-1-108. Texas State, Hatcher 27-41-1-362.

RECEIVING_Houston Baptist, Reynolds 4-18, R.Smith 4-14, Woods 3-7, Livingston 3-2, Harrell 2-26, Cormier 1-14, Graham 1-6, McMillan 1-6, Walker 1-5, D.Young 1-5, McCarter 1-3, Fuller 1-(minus 3). Texas State, Barbee 6-112, Hawkins 6-52, Pare 4-39, Ortega-Jones 3-34, Brown 3-21, Banks 2-80, Moorer 2-16, Hill 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

