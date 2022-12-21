Texas St. 87, Science and Arts 72

Allen 5-9 0-0 14, Gaither 4-8 5-6 14, J.Harrell 2-4 0-0 4, Makuntae 2-10 2-4 7, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Cele 3-8 4-4 11, Cauley 4-8 0-0 8, Dolan 2-3 0-0 5, Forsythe 2-2 0-0 5, Hollingshed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-14 72.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies