Texas St. 70, Rhode Island 66

N.Martin 3-4 1-2 7, Morgan 4-8 4-6 12, Davis 7-9 0-0 15, Dawson 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 9-18 7-10 26, Drinnon 1-4 0-0 2, Sykes 2-4 0-0 4, Love 1-3 0-1 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 12-19 70.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute