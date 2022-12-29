Texas Southern 92, Huston 54

Chatman 2-3 0-0 6, Hallmon 2-5 2-3 6, Ellis 1-4 0-0 3, Kelly 1-6 4-4 7, Williams 3-14 1-2 8, Scott 5-10 1-4 12, Burroughs-Chandler 4-6 0-0 9, Harmon 1-3 0-0 3, Rogers 0-3 0-0 0, Shelton 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 8-13 54.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies