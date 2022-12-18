Texas Southern 82, Hampton 77

Barnes 5-10 1-1 11, Nicholas 7-14 3-4 17, Walker 5-11 2-4 12, Gilliam 1-3 0-0 3, Henry 2-10 2-2 7, Farooq 8-9 0-0 19, Granger 1-2 2-4 4, Marin 0-1 0-0 0, Mortle 2-4 0-0 5, Craig 1-1 0-0 2, O'Neal 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-65 12-17 82.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies