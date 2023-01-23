Texas Southern 71, Alabama St. 65

Barnes 3-13 8-11 15, Nicholas 2-6 0-2 4, Jo.Walker 5-8 0-0 11, Farooq 8-14 2-2 21, Mortle 6-14 0-0 13, Craig 0-0 4-4 4, Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Granger 0-1 1-2 1, Henry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 15-21 71.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson