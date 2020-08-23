Texas-Seattle Runs

Mariners first. J.P. Crawford lines out to left field to Nick Solak. Sam Haggerty grounds out to shortstop, Yadiel Rivera to Danny Santana. Kyle Lewis homers to left field. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Rangers 0.

Mariners second. Austin Nola homers to left field. Evan White strikes out swinging. Tim Lopes doubles to deep left field. Shed Long Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Rougned Odor to Danny Santana. Tim Lopes to third. Braden Bishop lines out to center field to Scott Heineman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Rangers 0.

Mariners fifth. Shed Long Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Rougned Odor to Danny Santana. Braden Bishop singles to second base. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield to Danny Santana. Braden Bishop to third. Sam Haggerty homers to left field. Braden Bishop scores. Kyle Lewis lines out to deep left field to Nick Solak.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 0.

Rangers eighth. Scott Heineman grounds out to shallow left field, Tim Lopes to Evan White. Jeff Mathis homers to center field. Yadiel Rivera lines out to deep right field to Braden Bishop. Nick Solak strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 1.