Texas-San Francisco Runs

Rangers first. Shin-Soo Choo homers to deep left center field. Nick Solak walks. Rougned Odor grounds out to shallow infield. Nick Solak out at second. Joey Gallo walks. Todd Frazier grounds out to shallow infield, Donovan Solano to Wilmer Flores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Giants 0.

Giants second. Evan Longoria doubles to right field. Donovan Solano lines out to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Evan Longoria to third. Darin Ruf singles to right field. Evan Longoria scores. Chadwick Tromp grounds out to third base. Darin Ruf out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Giants 1.

Rangers third. Nick Solak strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor reaches on error. Fielding error by Donovan Solano. Joey Gallo doubles to shallow right field. Rougned Odor scores. Todd Frazier grounds out to shallow infield, Evan Longoria to Wilmer Flores. Willie Calhoun grounds out to shallow center field, Mauricio Dubon to Wilmer Flores.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Giants 1.

Giants fifth. Darin Ruf pops out to shallow infield to Rougned Odor. Chadwick Tromp singles to right field. Mauricio Dubon singles to left field. Chadwick Tromp to second. Austin Slater lines out to right field to Joey Gallo. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Chadwick Tromp scores. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Hunter Pence called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Rangers 2.

Giants sixth. Evan Longoria flies out to deep center field to Nick Solak. Donovan Solano flies out to deep left field to Shin-Soo Choo. Darin Ruf walks. Chadwick Tromp doubles. Darin Ruf scores. Mauricio Dubon singles to center field. Chadwick Tromp scores. Austin Slater strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Rangers 2.

Giants seventh. Wilmer Flores walks. Mike Yastrzemski called out on strikes. Hunter Pence strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores to second. Evan Longoria walks. Donovan Solano singles to deep right field. Evan Longoria to second. Wilmer Flores scores. Darin Ruf doubles to deep right center field. Donovan Solano scores. Evan Longoria scores. Chadwick Tromp strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 9, Rangers 2.