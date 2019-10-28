Texas Football high school rankings

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:

CLASS 6A

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Duncanville (8-0);W: 48-0, Dallas White;1

2.;Katy (8-0);W: 42-0, Katy Cinco Ranch;2

3.;Allen (8-0);W: 24-0, McKinney Boyd;3

4.;Longview (8-0);W: 55-0, North Mesquite ;4

5.;Galena Park North Shore (7-1);W: 54-25, Beaumont West Brook;5

6.;Southlake Carroll (8-0);W: 35-7, Keller Central;6

7.;Converse Judson (8-0);W: 44-13, New Braunfels Canyon;7

8.;Cy-Fair (8-0);W: 69-0, Houston Spring Woods;9

9.;Spring Westfield (7-1);W: 67-0 Aldine;11

10.;Humble Atascocita (7-1);W: 63-14, Humble Summer Creek;12

11.;Arlington Martin (7-1);W: 61-0, FW Trimble Tech;13

12.;Lake Travis (7-1);W: 54-21, Del Valle;14

13.;Austin Westlake (7-1);W: 65-7, Buda Hays;15

14.;Beaumont West Brook (7-1);L: 54-25, Galena Park North Shore;8

15.;Dickinson (8-1);W: 69-21, Friendswood Clear Brook;16

16.;Denton Guyer (7-1);W: 56-20, Northwest Eaton;17

17.;Cedar Hill (6-2);W: 39-0, South Grand Prairie;18

18.;Midland Lee (8-0);W: 55-36, Amarillo Tascosa;19

19.;Austin Vandegrift (8-0);Idle;20

20.;SA Northside Brandeis (8-0);W: 31-14, SA Northside Warren;21

21.;Katy Tompkins (8-1);W: 38-12, Katy Taylor;22

22.;Schertz Clemens (7-1);W: 36-0, SA East Central ;24

23.;Klein Oak (8-1);W: 9-7, The Woodlands College Park;23

24.;Euless Trinity (7-1);Idle;25

25.;Rockwall (7-2);W: 35-32, Tyler Lee ;NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Frisco Lone Star (8-0);W: Frisco Centennial, 62-10;1

2.;Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0);W: Richmond Foster, 24-17;2

3.;Denton Ryan (8-0);W: Carrollton Turner, 42-0;3

4.;Dallas Highland Park (7-1);W: Dallas Sunset, 79-0;4

5.;Lufkin (7-1);W: Magnolia West, 52-7;5

6.;Cedar Park (7-1);Idle;6

7.;Lancaster (7-1);W: Mansfield Timberview, 33-10;7

8.;SA Wagner (8-1);W: SA Burbank, 62-0;8

9.;Abilene Cooper (9-0);W: Lubbock, 49-14;9

10.;Hutto (6-1);W: Pflugerville, 54-7;10

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Aledo (7-1);W: Waco University, 77-10;1

2.;Manvel (8-0);W: Houston Sterling, 44-26;2

3.;CC Calallen (8-0);W: Gregory-Portland, 20-3;3

4.;A&M Consolidated (8-0);W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 66-26;4

5.;Fort Bend Marshall (7-1);Idle;5

6.;Lubbock Cooper (7-1);W: Wichita Falls, 47-7;6

7.;Red Oak (7-1);W: Dallas Conrad, 84-0;8

8.;Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-2);W: Somerset, 63-19;9

9.;Kerrville Tivy (7-1);W: SA Alamo Heights, 56-14;10

10.;Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (7-1);W: Crosby, 28-7;NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Argyle (8-0);W: 70-48, Melissa;1

2.;Carthage (8-0);W: 43-0, Palestine;2

3.;Waco La Vega (7-1);W: 49-17, China Spring;3

4.;Decatur (8-0);W: 54-13, Mineral Wells;4

5.;Dumas (8-0);W: 21-14, Canyon;5

6.;Brownwood (8-0);W: 38-22, Stephenville;6

7.;Needville (7-1) ;W: 38-16, Fulshear;7

8.;Lampasas (7-1);W 56-0, Taylor;8

9.;Springtown (7-1);W: 38-10, Gainesville;9

10.;Beeville Jones (9-0) ;W: 33-17, Boerne;NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-1);W: 45-6, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau;1

2.;Waco Connally (9-0);W: 40-35, Fairfield;2

3.;West Orange-Stark (5-1);W: 49-12, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson;3

4.;Midland Greenwood (9-0);W: 54-17, Fort Stockton;4

5.;Lubbock Estacado (9-0);W: 14-0, Perryton;5

6.;Gilmer (6-3);W: 28-6, Pittsburg;6

7.;Sunnyvale (8-0);W: 49-0, Dallas Roosevelt;7

8.;Geronimo Navarro (8-0);W: 42-14, Wimberley;8

9.;Iowa Park (7-1);W: 28-6, Aubrey;9

10.;Jasper (5-1) ;Idle;10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Grandview (8-0);W: McGregor, 47-19;1

2.;Wall (8-0);W: Eastland, 28-14;2

3.;Malakoff (7-1);W: Dallas Madison, 42-25;3

4.;Bushland (8-0);W: Shallowater, 28-24;4

5.;Diboll (8-0);W: Palestine Westwood, 55-0;5

6.;Pottsboro (9-0);W: Emory Rains, 41-27;6

7.;Troy (8-1);W: Manor New Tech, 75-6;8

8.;Cameron Yoe (7-1);W: Rockdale, 31-3;NR

9.;Eastland (7-0);L: Wall, 28-14;7

10.;Franklin (6-1);W: Trinity, 60-12;NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Canadian (8-0);W: Friona, 57-0;1

2.;East Bernard (9-0);W: Bloomington, 54-0;2

3.;Newton (7-1);W: New Waverly, 54-7;3

4.;Rogers (8-0);W: Lexington, 14-6;4

5.;Gunter (7-1);Idle;5

6.;Abernathy (7-1);W: Colorado City, 52-6;6

7.;Cisco (7-1);W: San Angelo Grape Creek, 53-0;7

8.;Omaha Pewitt (8-0);W: Elysian Fields, 45-33;8

9.;Poth (7-1);W: Natalia, 34-14;9

10.;Palmer (8-0);W: Scurry-Rosser, 51-20;10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Refugio (8-0);W: 59-13, Santa Maria;1

2.;Shiner (9-0);W: 52-7, Kenedy;2

3.;San Saba (8-0);W: 43-0, Valley Mills;3

4.;San Augustine (7-0);W: 77-8, West Sabine;4

5.;Hawley (8-0);W: 61-28, Stamford;5

6.;New Deal (8-0);W: 22-0, Hale Center;6

7.;Holland (8-0);Idle;7

8.;Alto (8-0);W: 61-0, Cushing;8

9.;Post (8-0);W: 41-27, Sundown;9

10.;Mason (6-2);W: 42-0, Center Point;10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Falls City (7-1);W: 56-0, Charlotte;1

2.;Albany (6-2);W: 41-13, Cross Plains;2

3.;Mart (5-3);WL 46-6, Hubbard;3

4.;Stratford (7-1);Idle;4

5.;Wellington (7-1);W: 48-0, Shamrock;6

6.;Hamlin (5-2);Idle;7

7.;Flatonia (8-1);W: 34-8, Snook;8

8.;Wheeler (7-1);W: 50-0, Memphis;9

9.;Gruver (6-2);W: 22-13, Vega;NR

10.;Grapeland (7-2);L: 34-7, The Woodlands Christian;5

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Balmorhea (8-0);W: Marfa, 84-6;1

2.;McLean (7-1);W: White Deer, 66-22;3

3.;Gail Borden County (8-0);W: Klondike, 60-14;2

4.;Ira (8-0);Idle;7

5.;Sterling City (9-0);W: Roscoe Highland, 54-6;8

6.;Rankin (7-1);W: Fort Davis, 62-14;10

7.;White Deer (6-2);L: McLean, 66-22;4

8.;Milford (6-2);W: Penelope, 56-6;5

9.;May (7-1);W: Santa Anna, 60-6;NR

10.;Avalon (8-0);W: Coolidge, 82-62;NR

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Jayton (9-0);W: Rule, 53-0;1

2.;Grandfalls-Royalty (8-1);W: Sierra Blanca, 57-8;2

3.;Richland Springs (7-0);W: Lohn, forfeit;3

4.;Blackwell (8-0);W: Moran, 50-0;4

5.;Calvert (5-3);W: Oglesby, 59-0;5

6.;Strawn (5-3);W: Gustine, 46-0;6

7.;Gordon (7-1);W: Bluff Dale, 56-0;7

8.;Matador Motley County (5-3);W: Afton Patton Springs, 54-6;8

9.;Groom (6-2);W: Lefors, 60-14;9

10.;Blanket (6-2);Idle;10

___

11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Cedar Hill Trinity (7-1);W: Dallas Christian, 40-16;1

2.;Fort Worth Nolan (8-0);W: Midland Christian, 28-13;2

3.;Houston Second Baptist (8-0);W: Cypress Community Christian, 41-3;3

4.;Austin Regents (7-1);W: Austin Brentwood, 35-6;4

5.;Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-1);W: Plano Prestonwood, 44-19;5

___

SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Baytown Christian (7-0);W: Orange Community Christian, 45-0;1

2.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (7-0);W: Irving The Highlands, 48-0;2

3.;Houston Emery-Weiner (7-1);W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 57-0;3

4.;Watauga Harvest Christian (8-0);W: Plano Coram Deo, 62-6;4

5.;Bulverde Bracken (7-1);W: Waco Live Oak, 80-66;5