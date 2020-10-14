Texas Fishing Report

Recommended Video:

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Oct. 14 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.73' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, cranks, and wacky worms near boat docks, bluffs, and rocky shorelines. There is an early morning bite with topwater and chuggers on points, drop-offs, and rocky ledges. Sunfish are good on earthworms and live crickets along ledges, boat docks, and brush. Catfish are good punch bait and shrimp.

BASTROP: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees. Largemouth bass are good fishing creeks ledges, humps, and main lake drop-offs on spinners, small crankbaits, brown or green craws, and drop shots. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-25’. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

BELTON: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 76 degrees; 0.05' low. Black bass are good near creek mouths, drop-offs, and brushy shorelines on crankbaits, jigs, and Carolina-rigged plastic worms. White bass are excellent on the main lake flats, humps, and drop-offs with slabs in 20-35’. Hybrid stripers are fair with live bait in the main lake from 22-35’. Topwater plugs, crankbaits, and swimbaits are effective with surfacing schools of hybrids and white bass. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.

BROWNWOOD: GOOD. Water clear; 78 degrees; 1.86' low. Largemouth bass are fair with lipless crankbaits, jigs, and plum or green Carolina-rigged plastic worms in 12-20’ near drop-offs and standing timber. Crappie are good on minnows, and chartreuse tipped jigs in brush piles and timber near a creek channel. White bass and hybrids are good on jigging spoons and slabs in the main lake near humps, drop-offs, and flats. Catfish are good on shrimp and cut bait in 10-20’ near baited areas.

BUCHANAN: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 3.04' low. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged worms, white skirted jigs, and medium-size crankbaits working points, rock ledges, and the rocky shorelines. Striped bass are good along the river channel with live bait and trolling in 25-35’. White bass are excellent on slabs near drop-offs, humps, and flats. Use sonar to locate schools of baitfish and feeding fish. Crappie are good on minnows in 16-28’ fishing timber and brush piles. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 78 degrees; 3.74' low. Striper fishing is good along the river channel ledges with live bait. White bass are excellent on humps flats and drop-offs with chartreuse or white slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, shaky heads, and wacky-rigged worms near docks, timber, and rock piles. Smallmouth bass are good on plastic grubs in jigheads and small cranks in 9-15’ along rock ledges and steep rocky shorelines. Catfish are excellent with prepared baits and cut bait. Crappie are good with live minnows and jigs near rocky drop-offs, brush piles, and timber in 12-25’.

FAYETTE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, jigs, and topwater baits early on points. Sunfish are good on earthworms, dough bait, and live crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on punch bait near baited areas.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.03' low. Largemouth bass are good on shad colored crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 10-24’ near boathouses, submerged timber, and rock ledges. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows. Catfishing is good with cut bait or shrimp. White bass are good using slabs, small crankbaits, and swimbaits. Stripers are good with live bait or trolling with swimbaits along the main lake channel in 20-35'.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 1.20' low. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and jigs near rock banks, creek channels, and tree stumps. Crappie are good on minnows on brush piles, creek ledges with cover, and timber near a drop off in 14-24’. White bass are fair on slabs in 20-30 near main lake humps and drop-offs. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait. Yellow cats are fair on live perch and goldfish.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.28' low. Largemouth bass are good on long plastic worms, crankbaits, and drop shots along ledges with timber or brush, creek channels, and off rocky points and shorelines. White bass are good with jigging spoons, slabs, and live bait fishing flats, drop-offs, and humps in the main lake in 20-30’. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles and submerged timber. Catfish are good on cut bait or live baits.

LBJ: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 0.69' low. Black bass are fair on root beer, plum or raspberry plastic finesse worms and crankbaits near docks, creeks edges, and main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles and docks. White bass are good over main lake points, flats, and humps in 20-35’ with white or chrome slabs and jigging spoons. Catfish are good on punch bait in 15-25’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.22' low. Crappie are fair on minnows around the marina, brush piles, and in standing timber in 12-25’. Catfish are good with prepared bait and cut bait. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons in 20-30’. Black bass are good with crankbaits finesse worms near docks, brush piles, and timber.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.09' low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged worms, jigs, and crankbaits in submerged brush, creeks, and sloping shorelines. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait in the main lake around 22-35’. Crappie are good with minnows in 14-28’ in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish remain good on prepared bait and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76-80 degrees; 1.96' low. White bass and hybrids are good with slabs and jigging spoons in 25-35’ on main lake flats, slopes, ridges, and humps. Crappie are good on live minnows in brush piles and flooded timber in 18-25’. Catfish are good with earthworms and punch bait in 15-25’. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged plastic worms, shad like crankbaits, and bladed spinnerbaits near the creeks, drop-offs, rocky shorelines, and roadbeds.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 2.87' high. Black bass are good on jigs and drop shots working brush piles, rock bluffs, and submerged timber. Smallmouth bass are good with plastic grubs and craws and small crankbaits near rocky banks, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs and jigs off main lake points, humps, drop-offs, and along the dam. Catfish are good with punch bait. Blue cats are fair with live bait near brush piles.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 19.91' low. Largemouth bass are good with topwater plugs, drop shots, and jigs near boat docks, marinas, rock ledges, and points. White bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs working main lake flats, drop-offs, and humps. Trolling is effective with swimbaits. Stripers action along the main river channel is good with live bait and heavy jigging spoons. Watch for bird activity to indicate feeding schools near the surface. Crappie are fair on minnows in 15-25’ near docks, brush piles, and rock ledges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared baits in 10-20’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs and worms near timber, humps, and drop-offs. Hybrid stripers are fair with live shad. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-24’ near brush piles or standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait. Sunfish are good on worms, dough bait, and crickets.

WACO: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.44' low. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, jigs, and drop-shot plastic worms along the river channel, timber, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing brush piles around 20’. Sunfish are good on cutworms or live crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on punch bait.

WHITNEY: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 73-76 degrees; 2.12' low. Black bass are good on points, creeks ledges, timber and weed beds on plastic worms, smaller crankbaits, and silver spoons. White bass are excellent on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are good trolling swim baits along the main lake drop-offs and humps in 15-40’. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers at times. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in 14-25’ timber near creek channels and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 4.19' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jerk baits, jigs, and plastic worms. Crappie are good near boat docks and timber on minnows. Catfish are good on punch baits and shrimp in 12-18’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water clear; 74 degrees; 0.26' high. Largemouth bass are fair on shad colored crankbaits, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles, and flooded timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 4.55' low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing swimbaits, jigs, and plastic worms near rocky shorelines, ridges, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows fishing structure and brush piles in 15-25’. Hybrid striped bass are fair with slabs and live bait. White bass are good with slabs and jigging spoons on the lake points, ridges, and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good with punch bait and live bait over baited areas.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water clear; 74 degrees; 0.62' low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, crankbaits, and long Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28’ near humps, pond dams, and boat docks, with some bass early in 3-10’. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12-25' near baited holes.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water clear; 73-77 degrees; 2.59' low. Black bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, and root beer or watermelon red Texas-rigged plastic worms in 12-18’ fishing deeper docks, main lake points with near timber, drop-offs, and points. There is an early topwater bite. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs, fishing bridges, timber and brush piles. White bass are fair on chartreuse slabs on main lake drop-offs, flats, and channels. Hybrid stripers are good on main lake humps and points with live bait. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-20’.

CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.47' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps, and grass beds working, poppers, chuggers, and skirted jigs in 3-5’. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber edges in 14-25’. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20’ fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.46' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and jerk baits early on creek ledges, main lake points, and near boat docks. Shaky heads, plastic worms, and crankbaits fished in deeper water near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive later in the day. Hybrids and sand bass are being caught off main lake points and humps with slabs and live bait. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28’. Catfish are good in 12-25’.

COOPER: GOOD. Water clear; 76 degrees; 3.24' low. Largemouth bass are good on dark blue, purple, or dark red Carolina rigged plastic worms, medium-size crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 8-25’. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25-35’ with live bait, slabs, and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.38' low. Black bass are fair fishing jigs, wacky worms, and lipless crankbaits near boat docks and brush piles. White bass are fair with slabs fishing humps, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows between 15-25’ working docks, submerged brush, and standing timber. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.83' low. Largemouth bass are fair on shaky heads, finesse worms, and skirted jigs near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12-24’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.48' low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina-rigged worms, jigs, and crankbaits in timber and near docks, points, and creek channels. Crappie are good on minnows and shad colored jigs in channel bends, brush piles, and under deeper boat docks. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 20-35’. Catfish are good on cut shad, punch bait, and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.39' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged worms, and spinners in brush piles, standing timber, and rocky shorelines. White bass are good in 23-35’ with slabs near main lake humps. Flats and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in marinas and near submerged structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.04' low. Largemouth bass are fair with purple or dark blue finesse worms, white spinners, and medium-sized crankbaits in deeper water near docks, riprap, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.84' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing wacky worms fished slowly in 6-12’. Shad-like crankbaits, jerk baits, and spinners along channel edges, mouths, and rocky shorelines are effective as well. Crappie are good beneath bridges and structure on minnows and jigs in 18-28’. Catfish are good on punch bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 0.25' high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, spinners, and crankbaits in 8-24’. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are good with cut bait or punch bait.

LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.35' low. Crappie are good on minnows, or minnow tipped jigs fishing 15-25’ over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30’ with slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on craws, wacky worms, and jerk baits in 12-24’. Catfish are good on prepared bait in 14-25’.

LEWISVILLE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.41' low. Black bass are good fishing points, rocky shorelines, drop-offs, and standing timber with the medium-sized crankbaits, plastic worms or craws, and bladed jigs. White bass are excellent on white or chartreuse slabs and jigging spoons in 20-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, bridges, and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 1.99' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, crankbaits, and Texas-rigged worms in 8-18’. Crappie are fair on minnows in 12-28’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 12-25’.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.06' low. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged worms, silver spoons, and small swimbaits near boat docks and riprap. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs tipped with minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and curly tail swimbaits in 25-35’. White bass are fair on slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are fair on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.64' low. Largemouth bass are good on points with ledges, flats with a drop-off, and brush piles with Texas-rigged plastic worms or craws, diving crankbaits, and skirted jigs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near boat docks and brush piles in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons near main lake points, drop-offs, and flats. Hybrid bass are fair on live shad and slabs in 20-35’. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 1.27' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, crankbaits, and football jigs in timber, near rocky banks, ledges, and drop-offs. White bass are good fishing chrome slabs and white jigging spoons on main lake flats, humps, and slopes in 12-28’. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles, and submerged timber in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25’.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.51' low. Largemouth bass are good on purple, or dark blue Texas rigged worms, crankbaits, and white spinners in 16-26’ near timber, riprap, and channel edges. There is an early and late topwater bite on wind-driven points. White bass are good in 20-40’ on white or chartreuse slabs and white bladed jigs near main lake points, slopes, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles between 18-28’. Catfish are good on punch baits over haunted holes.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.65' low. Largemouth bass are fair on swimbaits, crankbaits, and finesse worms fishing near boat docks, rocky points, vegetation edges, and flats drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are fair on slabs and jigging spoons or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows or downsized jigs on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets or worms near boat docks and rocky shorelines.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.24' high. Catfishing is good in baited areas using prepared baits and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is good around structure on jigs, spinners, and finesse worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 17-25’ in standing timber and brush piles.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 2.63' low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina-rigged plastic worms and craws near brush piles, drop-offs, and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18-28’ near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 10-20’.

TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 1.43' low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 3.42' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait, slabs, and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16-28’ with some fish moving into shallow water in the 8-12’ range. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, timber, and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.15' low. Black bass are good on plum or cranberry Texas-rigged plastic worms, skirted football jigs, and crankbaits fishing docks, timber, and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25’. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. White bass are good in 18-30’ on jigging spoons and slabs.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 1.31' low. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, crankbaits, and Carolina-rigged plastic craws near rocky shorelines, timber, and brush. White bass are good in 20-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows around docks, marinas, and submerged cover. Catfish are good on live bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 1.20' low. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms working drop-offs, creek channels, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing brush piles, timber that lines a creek channel and under docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 3.97' high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners, and finesse worms along creek channels, riprap, and main lake flat drop-offs. White bass are fair on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and earthworms.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 44.66’ low. October heat slowed the fishing the past week, making some sluggish activity for confused fish. Black bass are fair with some shallow feeds and some deeper feeds retreating back to brush and some deeper areas. Carolina rigged worms, and square billed crankbait are the best current options. White bass are fair working deep brush on small crankbait. Catfish are fair on shrimp, chicken livers, and stinkbait dough balls still kore in the river than the main lake. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 78-80 degrees. Red drum are fair with rattletraps and live bait with dwindling days upon us. Black bass are good with topwater, jigs, and bigger worms along vegetation, working cover, and moving erratically. Hybrid striped bass are good when feeding in schools on rattletraps. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 79-81 degrees; 21.08’ low. Largemouth bass continue to excel with topwater, crankbait, and worms moving to creeks and coves out of the southern wind. White bass are fair in deeper creek channels. Crappie are good moving to calm coves and the Elm Creek working west. Catfish are fair with live bait and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 6.27’ low. Largemouth bass are good hunting weedbeds, humps, and creeks with worms, buzzbait, jerk bait, and topwater on the edges of natural structure. Crappie are good on minnows moving into creeks and under structures. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained north and clear south; 79 degrees; 37.18’ low. Location and mapping out submerged buildings are as important as they ever are while the lake turns over to the fall. Black bass are fair in rock piles, brush piles, and larger rocky structures are best with the continued buildings. Large plastic worms, plastic crawfish, and square billed crankbait are good but still inconsistent some days. Keep an eye on your equipment. The white bass are great deep on the rocks with crankbait. Crappie are excellent in the creek and shallower piles that can hold crappie around 8'. Catfish are always biting, and constant cloudy water help. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 25.99’ low. Black bass are good with everything moving a bit deeper momentarily where Spires and Bruins creeks converge upstream. White bass are near Walton Island and the surrounding points with Alabama rigs. Striped bass are good trolling west mid-lake straights. Crappie remain slow in creeks. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: GOOD. Water stained; 81 degrees; 0.23’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with a quick and slight warming. Emerging spots were drops coming out of creeks and decently deep under vegetation with spinners, worms, jigs, and buzzbaits. Crappie are excellent in and out of creek structure on jigs in lighter colors. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees. Red drum are slow with live bait. Largemouth bass are good with various topwaters, jigs, and worms working vegetation and brush occasionally from the same spot. Stripers are fair when moving deep. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: FAIR. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.55’ low. Black bass are good, with worms producing most catches with spinners being second best in vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs in calm water. Sunfish are fair with jigs and crickets under docks. Catfish are good day and night on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 1.55’ low. Black bass are excellent with more activity in murkier water near creeks with increased activity catching with worms, spinners, and topwater. Crappie are fair moving jigs thru creeks or structure. Hybrid striped bass are fair feeding in schools between 3-10'. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and dough balls. Sunfish are fair with live worms, crickets, and power bait pellets.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees. Largemouth bass are good and stabilizing with creek locations slow reeling worms, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows moving further out from structure. Catfish are fair on live bait all throughout the lake along with some dough pellets. Sunfish are fair on cutworms near the bank and in structures.

HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.14’ low. Black bass are good moving back to brush piles and vegetation fishing worms and crankbait. Crappie are good around vegetation and at night fishing minnows. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms on the edges in the smallest of structures. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls.

LIVINGSTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.15’ low. Black bass are good, adding topwater to the mix along with worms, jigs, and crankbaits. Spots are still inconsistent day to day, start with creeks and coves, and move deeper from there. Striped bass are good trolling live shad. Crappie are good on jigs shallower than 8' feet around any substantial structure. White bass are good on spinners, and Alabama rigs working points and significant drops. Catfish are fair on live baits and stinkbait in the main river channel.

NACONICHE: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 75 degrees. Largemouth bass are good in the shallow structures normally within 40' of banks throwing topwater, worms, and jigs. You could easily successfully fish from the banks without a boat. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows searching for cover. Sunfish are fair on pellets improving at night under lights. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 76 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, and Carolina rigged worms moving quickly between habitats such as submerged brush and vegetative cover. Sunfish are fair on cutworms and crickets fishing cover.

SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 3.49’ low. Largemouth bass are good in creeks, timber, and brush continue to be the main habitat with topwater, spinners, and worms. White bass are fair on spoons moving closer to points. Crappie are good on jigs, mainly under vegetation. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 74-76 degrees; 3.51’ low. Black bass are good on jigging spoons, worms with a weighted leader, and crankbait. Most of the bait is now closer to the bottom as we are experiencing oxygen turnover with several cold fronts pushing bait to around 25'. White bass are fair fishing brush piles and the occasional edges of structure. Crappie are on fire in 10-12' depth above brush piles around 20-25' deep. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 70-72 degrees; 4.79’ low. Largemouth bass are fair still working surface structures with buzzbait, poppers, and weedless jigs. Tallgrass and cattails provide ample habitat. Still better north lake. Sunfish are good with cover on minnows, nightcrawlers, and cutworms. Crappie are fair with jigs under docks and in grassy cover. Catfish are good catching every day and night on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, chicken livers, and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 50.20’ low. Black bass are fair, excelling with topwater, crayfish, and worms around new low water spots. Walleye are slow as the habitat is struggling for them to thrive. Crappie are fair but stressed and smaller than years past. Fish jigs around floor suspending above structure. White bass are good mid-lake. Channel catfish are fair fishing stink bait in most places.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.54’ high. Largemouth bass are good on vegetation and some creek structures. Crappie are good on jigs in timber getting in there. White bass are fair off points and cove entrances. Catfish are fair mid-depth in coves with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear 68 degrees; 2.98’ low. Black bass are good working vegetation and sunny spots early in the day. Topwater excels early, plastic worms midday at mid-depth, spinners edges of structure anytime, and crankbait when they just won’t bite anything else. Crappie are good with jigs under docks, especially on points. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.32’ low. Largemouth bass continue to be good in the Little Wichita Creek on jigs, vegetation with worms and spinners. White bass are fair looking for points and moving to some brush piles above 18'. Crappie are fair on jigs in man-made structures. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and minnows.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Slightly stained. 73 degrees. 2.25’ low. Hybrid stripers are good on rattletraps still attracted to feeding schools mid-depth in coves. Largemouth bass are good with topwater, buzzbaits, and jerkbaits moving to the active areas signaled by topwater early. Crappie are fair on jigs in timber. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: GOOD. Water stained; 72 degrees; 1.13’ low. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs, staying suspended on drops, brush, and points. Black bass are fair, working shallow feeding water along with vegetation closer to open waters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait all throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 71 degrees; 1.37’ low. Largemouth bass are fair, starting to turn to good working vegetation features and creeks. Crappie are good on jigs still in calmer water. White bass are fair over brush and working out from creeks. Sunfish are always fair on worms. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees. 0.90’ low. Black bass are good moving in less than 10' of water with topwater, spinners, jigs, and worms. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs with up and down activity periods leaning towards later. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs working points and drops. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 3.17’ low. Largemouth bass are good working points inward to coves and creeks with topwaters killing it, worms, and jigs being situational. Crappie are good under structures and docks on jigs. White bass are fair working the same coves as largemouth further out on points. Catfish are fair on trotlines, nightcrawlers, live bait, and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 72 degrees. 40.96’ low. Largemouth bass are fair still working standing vegetation as the strongest structure with weighted worms, spinners, and topwater. Crappie are fair working jigs across humps. White bass are fair with drop-offs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 12.69’ low. Black bass are great, still changing habitat daily from timber to vegetation to shallow brush. Topwater is on before 8 a.m., worms are good all day in less open water, crankbaits, and jigs are good in a variety of habitats. Crappie are good on jigs working creeks. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair on points.

POSSUM KINGDOM: GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 0.18’ low. Black bass are fair still working rock and rock banks that drop quickly with soft plastic worms, jigs, crankbaits, and spinners. Afternoons have turned to the most productive time of day. White bass are good, staying deep, especially on southern lake drops. Crappie are good in bunches fishing jigs using docks as structures. Striped bass are slow. Catfish are good on cut shad with increased activity at night.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 70 degrees; 38.98’ low. Black bass are good on jigs, worms, topwater, and spinners, working deep with habitats disappearing as the water level continues to drop. White bass remain slow with minimal success mid-lake. Crappie are slow without consistency. Hybrid bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait coming out from flats to deeper water.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.95’ high. Black bass are fair working shallow structures, deeper coves, and creek beds on topwaters and worms. Crappie are fair on jigs close to the larger rocks for cover. White bass are fair with Alabama rigs near the dam. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained; 71 degrees; 11.21’ low. Black bass are good on worms and jigs, and some live worms for those who fish with live bait. The return of some warmer temps drove fish deeper but only during the daytime. Crappie are good on jigs staying near brush and covered water. White bass are fair with Alabama rigs on the rocks and points. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: FAIR. Water stained; 70 degrees; 24.27’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Largemouth bass are fair with Carolina rigged worms, jigs, rattle traps, and spinners in the structure that remains deep. Crappie are fair on jigs around rocks. Walleye continue to be slow. Channel catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait, with sizable catches starting to emerge.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 78 degrees. The speckled trout and redfish are chasing the shrimp from the north end to the south end. Soft plastics and jigs are best for the fall. Flounder will be along the shoreline and in the ship channel and are good on mud minnows.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 76-78 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the grass flats on shrimp and also where there are birds. The flounder is best around rocks. Soft plastics and shrimp under a popping cork are the best methods. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 78 degrees. The Bull Red Run has been the best spot for bull reds. The reefs and bars in the bays have been great for speckled trout and redfish on fresh bait. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are fair along the rocks and piers on shrimp.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 77 degrees. Bull reds are strong around the dike, and fresh-cut mullet is the best bait. Redfish and speckled trout are still excellent along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: VERY GOOD. Unchanged. 78-79 degrees. Bull reds along the jetties are great on fresh shad along the bottom in 20-30' of water. The shell reefs around the Intracoastal Waterway and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a cork. Flounder are good in back marshes.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 77 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are plentiful in the back lakes and bays on live shrimp or mullet. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs. Flounder are good along the drains on mullet.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 78 degrees. Select a day with moving tides and winds that you can handle. Wading the mid-bay reefs or Bird Island for redfish is great using live shrimp or croaker. Speckled trout are plentiful around the flats on shrimp or mullet. Black drum are great using bass assassins around vegetation or deep structure.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 78 degrees. The north shoreline is excellent for redfish on live shrimp or mullet. Speckled trout have been great on soft plastics in the grass flats.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 78-79 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are great late morning around sand near drop-offs and potholes. Topwaters and shrimp are excellent methods. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation. The flounder are good on live mullet around the rocks.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Bull reds are very active and are caught on live shrimp or mullet. The north jetty and Redfish Bay are great for redfish and speckled trout on live shrimp or cut mullet. Black drum are good on crab or topwaters. Flounder are good on minnow and moving along the shoreline and around rocks.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWiggler, and topwater around the flats. Speckled trout are good in the grass on shrimp.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 81 degrees. Unchanged. The delta is excellent for speckled trout, redfish, black drum, lots of limits using soft plastics. With the incoming tides, a lot of the fish are pushed into the channels. Flounder are good around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the deeper water around 7'. Redfish are still feeding behind large schools of mullet in the flats and are good on mullet. Topwaters have been best for black drum early in the morning around grassy areas or structures.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Again with the storms in the Gulf keeping our waters higher than normal. Take advantage of this and fish areas you can’t normally fish throwing LWiggler willow tail, topwater and gold spoons where the water and grass meet reds and trout should be plenty. Flounder in the east cut using KWiggler paddle tails and gulp. As the sun gets higher, move out to the deeper flats for trout and reds fishing potholes with KWiggler ball tail. State snapper are good.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are both great on shrimp under a popping cork or mullet. The jetties also remain a steady spot. Black drum are in big numbers and will continue to form in stained waters, and speckled trout are good along the shoreline and will be best on artificials or blue crab.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 81 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish have started bunching up to attack the shrimp along the edges of the grass. Speckled trout have been in the shallow water near grassy spots and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Sheepshead are fair on minnow around the rocks. Flounder will be in the back marsh feasting around the drains. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or grass.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA: GOOD. 78-80 Degrees. Crystal Beach is an excellent spot with a boat. Rollover Bay and the jetties are a great consistent spot for bay fishing or wade fishing. Flounder will be found around the rocks and are good on minnows. Redfish are in the grassy banks, along the shoreline and speckled trout are in the reefs.