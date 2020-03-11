Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for March 11 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.99’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and spinners in shallow areas. Sunfish are fair on cutworms, and corn in the shallower dock structures. Catfish are fair on prepared baits and cut bait.

BASTROP: FAIR. Water stained; 59-62 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing creeks, and coves on Carolina rigged plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut bait and stinkbait.

BELTON: FAIR Water stained; 58 degrees. 1.02 low. Black bass are fair in creek mouths on bladed spinners and shallow running crankbaits. White bass are good on slabs in 25’. Hybrid stripers are slow trolling jigs and diving crankbaits. Crappie are fair on small minnows in 8-15’. Catfish are fair on prepared baits.

BRIDGEPORT: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 52–57 degrees; 3.17’ low. Black bass are fair on shallow running crankbaits, jigs and Texas rigged creature baits in 3-8’. Crappie are good on minnows near structure 11-19’ deep. White bass are fair on slabs and jigs. Hybrid stripers are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with cut bait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Water stained; 55 degrees; 3.22’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits and plastic worms in shallow water. White bass are fair on minnows and Alabama rigs in 25’ and creeks. Catfish have been fair on prepared bait.

BUCHANAN: FAIR. Water clear; 62 degrees; 4.22’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with jigs, plastics, spinners, and crankbaits working creeks. Striped bass are slow in the main lake. White bass are fair on minnows and slabs when fishing deeper water and using sonar to locate schools of baitfish. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Channel catfish have been fair on prepared bait.

CANYON LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 56-57 degrees; 3.01’ low. Striper fishing is slow on main lake humps. Largemouth bass are good in creeks and grassy shorelines with square billed crankbaits, worms, and spinners. Catfish are good with live and cut bait throughout the lake.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water stained; 55-58 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms or creatures, spinners, and crankbaits among vegetation, moving shallower into spawning activity. Sunfish are fair on worms and crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live bait, and cut bait.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water clear; 53 degrees; 0.03’ high. Crappie fishing is fair around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and blue or black and chartreuse jigs. Catfishing is good when using cut bait or live bait in 25’. Fish drop-offs in timber close to the main river channel. White bass and good with fish spawning in creeks and river. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits in creeks and shallow water. Stripers are fair trolling.

GRANGER: FAIR. Water stained; 56 degrees; 0.17’ high. Black bass are good upriver and creeks on light-colored jigs and soft plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair up river around Dickerson's Bottom. Blue catfish are fair on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 59-61 degrees; 0.67’ low. Black bass are good in spawn activity in creeks and inlets on jigs, worms, spinners, and shallow diving crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs around brush, marinas, and docks. White bass are fair fishing the river. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 57 degrees; 0.22’ high. Largemouth bass continue to be good on plastic worms and spinners in coves and creeks. White bass are good with spoons and small jigs fishing points and deep water. Crappie are fair minnows and jigs around brush. Catfish are good on cut shad, prepped baits or live bait.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water stained; 58 degrees. 0.82’ high. Crappie are good on minnows around the marina with some fish in the creeks. Catfish are good with live bait and punch bait. White bass are fair on rooster tails. Black bass are good with pumpkin-colored spinners and crankbaits in shallow coves.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water stained; 53-55 degrees; 2.75’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged creatures and jigs in shallow water. Hybrid stripers are fair trolling jigs over mid-lake humps. Crappie are fair with jigs and minnows in 20’. Catfish have been good on stinkbait and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 59 degrees; 0.05’ high. White bass and hybrids are fair fishing points and creeping into creeks on shad, minnows, and some jigs. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good throughout the lake with cut shad and stinkbait. Largemouth bass are good with plastic worms, crankbait, larger spinners, and jigs near the creeks and moving shallower to creeks and coves.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: FAIR. Water clear; 57 degrees; 3.02’ low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners, and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms working vegetation in creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and light-colored jigs. White bass are fair on small crankbaits and jigs. Catfish are good with live and cut bait.

TRAVIS: FAIR. Water clear; 55-59 degrees; 11.08’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair fishing creeks and coves for spawning fish. White bass are fair in deeper water with some spawning activity in creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue and white jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait.

WALTER E. LONG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair, flipping red worms and short-billed crankbaits in creeks and coves. Hybrid stripers are fair with jigs and live bait. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near structure. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait. Sunfish are fair.

WACO: GOOD. Water stained; 57 degrees; 0.02’ low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and square billed crankbaits in the coves and creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and gray or blue jigs. Sunfish are fair on worms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut shad or live bait.

WHITNEY: GOOD. Water clear; 55 degrees; 3.51’ low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, and bladed jigs while fishing in creeks. White bass are good in pre-spawn mode near creeks. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs near brush in shallow water. Catfish are fair on cut shad and prepared baits.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 0.04' low. The largemouth bass activity has increased in creeks and coves with bladed spinners, crankbaits, and jigs. Crappie are fair among structures such as boat docks and partially shaded vegetation on small minnows and jigs. Catfish are slow on live bait and prepared baits throughout the lake.

ATHENS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.58’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, jigs, square billed crankbaits and bladed spinnerbaits working the vegetation edges of shoreline and creeks. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs among natural and man-made structures. Catfish are slow on cut bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.30’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing spinners and crankbaits in creek beds and coves. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striped bass are fair. White bass are good with slabs or spoons on main lake points and pre-spawn staging areas. Catfish are good on trotlines with cut bait.

BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.38’ high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms and spinnerbaits in creeks. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in deeper water 12-22’. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait.

CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 53-56 degrees; 1.60’ high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water with swimbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and jigs in deeper water. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live bait.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 56-58 degrees, 0.03’ high. Largemouth bass are on the rocks and docks both main lake and in coves in 2 to 10' also along shorelines leading to the back of spawning coves. Jigs, plastics, and moving baits like chatter baits and spinnerbaits are good starters. Hybrids and sand bass are also heading up the creeks and staging on points throughout the lake. Small grubs and swimbaits are good in the creeks, and crankbaits can be good in 4-10' on the points. Crappie are heading up the creeks and also starting to get shallower in the spawning coves. Some docks are starting to hold fish, as well as some of the brush piles in various depths. Jigs and minnows are both good choices; you just have to experiment. Catfish are good on the shallow north end of the lake and also moving shallow all over the lake. There are still some deep fish as well, so don't rule that out. Fresh cut shad is best.

COOPER: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.07’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms in natural colors, lipless crankbaits, and spinners in creeks and coves. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait in deeper water. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water stained; 53 degrees; 0.30’ high. Black bass are fair fishing docks and submerged structure with spinners, jigs and plastic worms. White bass are fair. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs between 11-17’ working docks and structures. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 54-58 degrees; 0.35’ low. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastics. Pre-spawn bass activity near creeks drains, flats and coves in 2-6’. White and yellow bass are fair in deep water. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows staging near creeks in 12-18’. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait in deeper water.

GRAHAM: FAIR. Water stained; 55 degrees; 2.01’ low. Largemouth bass are active in warmer water on plastic worms and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid stripers are fair slabs in deep water and humps. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.68’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic creatures, and square billed crankbaits. Fish creeks and shallow structure. White bass are fair in deeper water 25-35’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in marinas and creek areas. Catfish are fair on live and prepped bait in most parts of the lake.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 56 degrees; 0.21' high. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits and spinners, moving into spawning areas. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait.

JOE POOL: FAIR. Water stained; 54-56 degrees; 0.29’ high. Largemouth bass are starting to be active fishing Texas rigged creatures and shallow running crankbaits in creeks. Active bass found in warmer water less than 6’. Crappie are fair beneath bridges with jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines using cut bait.

LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 56 degrees; 5.04’ high. Largemouth bass are good on medium size crankbaits, and Texas rigged creature baits. Bass are staging in pre-spawn shallow areas. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in the creek mouths and drains. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait in 10-16 feet of water.

LAVON: FAIR. Water stained; 54 degrees; 0.20' high. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fishing structures and marinas. White bass are fair in the creeks. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, worms, lizards, and jigs. Catfish are good on prepared baits and live bait.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.81’ high. Black bass are fair fishing the crankbaits and Texas rigged plastics. White bass are good on slabs and jigs in 25'-32’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and in the marinas. Catfish are good on cut bait.

MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.25' low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and crankbaits in shallow coves and creeks. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows at Dirgin Bridge and railroad trestle. Catfish fair on cut bait.

PALESTINE: FAIR. Water clear; 54 degrees; 0.67’ high. Largemouth bass are fair moving to shallow water working soft plastics in pumpkin and cinnamon colors with a slow presentation while the water warms. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid stripers are fair on slabs and trolling. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on shad and chicken livers.

PALO PINTO: FAIR. Water clear; 54-57 degrees; 3.07’ low. Largemouth bass are fair in coves and creeks with Carolina rigged creature baits and bladed spinners. Crappie are fair on minnows near structure in 15'-25’. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Striped bass are fair on live shad and jigs. Catfish are good on prepared baits in 20-28’.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water clear; 52-55 degrees; 0.04’ low. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits and spinners in water less than 10’. White bass are good on 3/4-oz. slab in 28-32’ water with fish suspended from the bottom. They are moving off long points. Also, spawning white bass heading up the north creeks are caught on white rooster tails. Crappie are moving shallow into the marinas. On warmer days, some crappie are being caught shallow in 3-6' in the back of creeks. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR. Water stained: 52-55 degrees; 0.16’ high. Largemouth bass remain slow on worms and spinnerbaits. White bass are fair in 25-35’ on slabs and jigs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the marina and 18-25’ near brush piles or structure. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 53-55 degrees; 0.22’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, plastic worms, and bladed jigs working flats, submerged vegetation, and creeks. White bass and hybrids are good on jigs and slabs in 20-35’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near structure. Catfish are fair on live bait and cut bait.

SQUAW CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 61-63 degrees; 1.07’ low. Catfishing is fair working baited areas in creek channels 20-30 feet deep using punch bait and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is fair around shallow structure on soft plastic worms and crankbaits. The warmer water pockets near the Comanche plant will hold more bass. Crappie are fair on minnows.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.92’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed jigs in creeks. Crappie continue to be fair on minnows and jigs in 12-18’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 25’.

TAWAKONI: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.60’ high. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait 25-45’. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and square billed crankbaits in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slab and jigs in 25-40’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around structure including docks and marinas.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 51-54 degrees; 1.91’ low. Striped bass are good using slabs, shad imitations, and live shad. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas, creeks, and inlets. Catfish are fair on cut bait and minnows in the river near structure.

TYLER: GOOD. Water stained; 56 degrees; 0.27’ high. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged creature baits and worms as well as spinners and jigs fishing dock structures and natural shorelines in creeks and coves. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 15-22’ near submerged structure or brush. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live baits. White bass are slow.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.05’ high. Largemouth bass remain fair on spinnerbaits, lipless crankbaits, and worms working shallow water coves. White bass are fair on main lake deep water. Crappie have been good on minnows and jigs around docks and marinas. Catfish are good on crawfish and cut bait.

WORTH: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 53 degrees; 0.11’ high. Largemouth bass are fair with spinners, lipless crankbaits and jigs working coves and creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs among vegetation beds and under docks and in creeks. Catfish are fair on live bait and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 11.98’ high. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving worms and jigs working creeks and coves. White bass are fair on slabs and spoons on main lake points moving shallower. Crappie are fair on jigs in creeks. Catfish are fair on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60-61 degrees; 34.64’ low. Largemouth bass remain great on topwaters, spinners, crankbaits, and worms working deep into coves. White bass are fair on minnows mainly off drops. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, and cut bait baiting increases success. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: GOOD. Water stained; 60-62 degrees. Red drum are good mid-lake moving deeper around points with crawfish and tilapia. Largemouth bass resume spawning behaviors, so use fast-moving jigs, spinners, and some topwater. Hybrid striped bass are fair on spoons, chicken livers, and rattle traps. Catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 62-64 degrees; 18.27’ low. Largemouth bass keep moving all day long around under 5 feet with vegetation with jigs, worms, and topwaters. White bass remain in the Frio River. Crappie are fair on jigs.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63-64 degrees; 4.10’ low. Largemouth bass are good working shallow coves and creeks to the backs. White bass remain good in the Nueces River. Crappie are fair fishing live minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65-66 degrees; 37.11’ low. Black bass are good fishing points, coves, timber, and vegetation. Crankbaits, spinners, and worms continue to get the job done. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good on live and prepped baits. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 61-63 degrees; 11.77’ low. Black bass remain steady on in creeks and coves. Crappie are fair with jigs and minnows shallower than normal. White bass are fair on spoons and jigs. Striped bass remain around the dam. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 62-63 degrees; 5.94’ low. Largemouth bass are good fishing bulbrush, creeks, and vegetation with worms, jigs, and spinners. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are good night and day on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait. Trotlines remain great with live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 57-58 degrees. Largemouth bass remain spawning with topwater, plastic worms, spinners, and jigs staying shallow. Striped bass are only fair in heated discharge. Red drum are fair, enjoying an aggressive feed. Catfish are good on live bait and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: GOOD. Water stained; 57-58 degrees; 0.30’ low. Largemouth bass are good with topwater, worms, and flashers pushing the spawn spots. Crappie remain fair on jigs and minnows close to shore. Catfish are good on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: FAIR. Water stained; 57-59 degrees; 1.44’ low. Largemouth bass remain good on topwaters soft plastics, spinners, and jigs in all-natural spawning spots. Crappie remain fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striped bass are slowing on shad. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets in shallow water.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 57-59 degrees. Largemouth bass continue to be excellent with plastic worms and spinners close to banks with vegetation and feeder creeks. Crappie are fair on jigs and spinners. Catfish are fair on live bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 58–59 degrees; 0.2’ high. Black bass are good using a 1/8 copper shaky head, stick bait, crankbait off the west point, Carolina Rigged French Fry in 3 to 5 feet of water around rocks and boathouses. Black and blue jig and 10-inch worm are also good. Crappie are good in creek channels, coves, and brush piles in varying depths using jigs and minnows. Catfish are good in the shallows and using fresh cut shad for deep catfishing.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 59-62 degrees; 0.19’ high. Black bass are good in the back of creeks with worms, spinners, and jigs. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in creeks and most structures under seven feet. White bass are good on spoons. Catfish are fair on live baits.

NACONICHE: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 58-59 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, jigs and creature baits on shallow points, creeks, and coves. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows remaining under bridges and in creek mouths. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: GOOD. Water stained; 58-60 degrees. Largemouth bass remain good along the edges of coves and creeks all-day soft plastics in vegetation, underwater structure, and topwater. Sunfish are fair on crickets and cutworms among any shallow structure under 5.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 59-60 degrees; 0.91’ high. Largemouth bass are good with continued activity continuing in and around creeks with worms, jigs, and spinners. White bass are fair fishing minnows in creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 57-59 degrees; 0.19’ low. Largemouth bass continue spawning in the shallow vegetative banks on crankbaits, spinners, and jigs. Striped bass are fair on points. White bass remain slow. Crappie are fair on minnows in less than 8 feet of water in submerged brush and vegetation. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 58-59 degrees; 3.01’ low. Largemouth bass are good to fair on jigs and worms fishing creeks and coves. Sunfish are fair on minnows and worms fishing out from the banks. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair at night on nightcrawlers, liver, and cut shad all over the lake.

BRIDGEPORT: FAIR. Water stained; 56-58 degrees; 3.16’ low. Crappie are good in all creeks as spawning is producing numbers. Black bass are good on worms and crankbait fishing spawn spots in shallower water. Catfish are good on dough stinkbait and cut bait. White and Hybrid bass are good on shad in feeder spawning areas.

MEREDITH: SLOW. Water stained; 46-52 degrees; 46.71’ low. The missing structure continues to hurt fishing. Black bass are fair with crankbaits, spinners, and minnows staying deep off cove points and river structure. Walleye are fair on crankbaits. Crappie are slow on jigs. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait near the dam.

MILLERS CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 50-52 degrees; 1.26’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair among flooded timber and narrower coves with soft plastics spinners and crankbaits. Crappie are staying good on minnows and jigs. White bass and hybrids remain fair on rattle traps. Catfish are good in the upper lake with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear 53-55 degrees; 1.88' low. Black bass are good and displaying the best success of the year. There have been several more ShareLunker bass, with topwater, worms, and spinners. Crappie are fair on minnows fishing the pier. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 53-55 degrees; 1.60’ low. Largemouth bass are good during spawn with some topwater worms, jigs, and realed baits. Stick to vegetative banks and shallow structure. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on baiting holes and casting stinkbait and shrimp.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 56 degrees; 2.56’ low. Hybrid stripers are good drift fishing. Largemouth bass remain great on topwaters, jigs, spinners, and worms in creeks and coves. Crappie and slow to fair on jigs. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.04’ high. White bass are good with minnows, worms, and spinners fishing west lake and in the river. Black bass are very active early on topwaters and spinners on worms, spinners, and some light-colored jigs throughout the creek structures. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 56-58 degrees; 2.32’ low. Largemouth bass are good fishing less than 8 feet of water in creeks, with brush and standing timber. Best baits continue to be worms, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are good on live minnows. White bass are good fishing mouths of creeks moving up in the creeks. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: FAIR. Water murky; 56 degrees; 0.83’ low. Black bass are fair in vegetation and bulrush moving shallower with jigs, spinners, and crankbait. Crappie remain fair under docks and bridges on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and small spinners. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 1.41’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on live bait, topwater, and artificial baits on rocky shorelines and vegetation. Crappie are fair on live minnows moving into coves and the river. White bass are fair shallower than average. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait, cut bait in most areas on the lake.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 56 degrees. 37.39’ low. Largemouth Bass are fair on minnows, and fast-moving jigs, spinners, and worms in vegetation and shallow coves. Crappie remain fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair, pushing shallower to shallow creek mouths. Catfish are fair with limited structure on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 55 degrees; 9.45’ low. Black bass are good on worms, crankbait, and minnows in creeks and under surface vegetation. Crappie are fair with live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair near the dam moving towards creek structures with minnows.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 54-56 degrees; 0.05’ low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on soft plastics, spinners, and crankbait fishing mid-level drops to submerged structures. White bass are good on cut shad in the rivers. Crappie are slow but have had some success in the backs of creeks. Striped bass are slow. Catfish are good on cut shad.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 36.48’ low. Largemouth are fair to good fishing minnows, worms, and spinnerbait near flooded vegetation. White bass have improved and stayed fair in creeks. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 51-53 degrees; 0.38’ low. South lake remains the place to catch consistently. Largemouth bass are good on worms, spinners, and crankbait in bulrush and cattails. Crappie are good on minnows near stumps and drops. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: SLOW. Water stained; 51-53 degrees; 7.73’ low. North Lake and Nasworthy remain where to fish. Spawn conditions are starting to take hold, moving very shallow with topwater and quick-moving baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in coves and creeks. White bass are fair moving towards creek channels. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 22.29’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Please check boat ramp access. Largemouth bass have advanced to fair with spawn picking up with worms and spinners in any structure close to the new shoreline created by low water conditions. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in inlets. Walleye remains slow. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained, visibility 1-3'; 65-66 degrees. Fishing conditions unchanged from the last report. Trout fishing is generally slow because the wind and weather just won't give us much of a break. However, if you can catch the right day between cold fronts and rain, there are trout to catch. They are continually moving, but when we find them, they are in the clearest water we can find. Best lures are Mirro Lure Lil Johns or Down South Lures on a 1/4-oz. jig. Corkies, Mirro Lure Catch 5, Mirrodine, or Borboleta suspending twitch baits are working as well. Redfish are a little easier to find than the trout right now. Mud shell flats adjacent to steeper shorelines, channel drops, and Entergy Outfall Canal are producing good catches of slot reds. Scattered catches of flounder are around the mouths of bayous and ditches on Sabine Lake and the Keith Lake Chain. Some flounder are on channel drops at Sabine Pass. Best baits are mud minnows and Gulp lures on a 1/4-to-1/8-oz. jig head. The main spring run has not yet started.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 69-70 degrees. Trout are good on the deeper flats 3-6'. On kwiggler ball tail, topwater, live shrimp under popping cork, and working the shallows 1-3' can produce some nice trout. Redfish can be caught in 1 to 3 ft on topwater and kwiggler willow tail in dirty jalapeño also along the Intracoastal Waterway and east cut. Flounder in the east cut.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 59 degrees. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs off the boat are the best ways to catch redfish or speckled trout here. Flounder are very good on minnow around rocks. The nearby plant's cooling canal flows into the north side of Trinity Bay. The warm water flows over a spillway and into a small lake, which in turn spills into the bay. These conditions bring the best redfish action of the year during the colder months.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 63-64 degrees. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow. Redfish and trout can be found around the shallow grass flats and are good on shrimp. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are good at the jetties on shrimp. Moses Lake floodgate closure effective until April 20th.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp by the rocks. Black drum are good around structure on blue crab. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow. Catfish are good on cut shad. Redfish and trout can be found along the shoreline and are best with live shrimp. Moses Lake Floodgate closure is effective until April 20th. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 63 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are fair to good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are very good on blue crab. Sheepshead are good around the dike.

FREEPORT: FAIR. 64-65 degrees. Unchanged water clarity is good. Water temperatures are on the rise, and fishing has been great in the back lakes and marshes. Black drum are good on a gold spoon this time of year, slow bouncing off the bottom. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp. Sheepshead are migrating to the jetties and bays to spawn and best on shrimp. The flounder are good around the bridge on mullet.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around the rocks. Redfish and trout are good along the south jetty on shrimp. Black drum are very good on blue crab.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 66-68 degrees. Mostly clear. Redfish are very good using shrimp around the flats and edges. Trout are excellent on mullet or shrimp around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet near the rocks. Black drum are picking up and around grass beds using blue crab or mullet.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are good around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits or shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet around the rocks. Pompano on dead shrimp, Bull reds on cut bait in the surf. Black drum on crab and dead shrimp off the jetty.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Redfish have been working the shallows and seem to prefer an incoming tide. The afternoon to late mornings are best. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Snook can be found in the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper are around the reef on shrimp. Schools of black drum are showing up on the calmer, warmer days and are eating blue crab. Sheepshead are starting to arrive and caught using mullet.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Wading and drifting have both been successful fishing methods. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Redfish are good on live shrimp or soft plastics. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Trout are good in shallow water over mud on shrimp when you can find it around town. Black drum have been good on crab. Redfish are good on soft plastics around the reefs.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 66 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp. Mud and grass pockets are the best spots to work using corks or topwaters. They are chasing bait and focusing on the worms. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are very good near the jetty on live shrimp or mullet.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 66-68 degrees. Slow sinking artificial lures are the bait of choice for the wade fisherman. Trout and redfish to the wade fisherman throwing artificial lures. Live shrimp are working well on trout, and redfish free lining, and under popping cork when you can find live bait.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 66 degrees. Unchanged. Trout can be found in the shallow grass flats around the Laguna Madre and are good on shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on crab and shrimp. Whiting are good on dead shrimp and squid. Snook are fair on shrimp and caught near the port.