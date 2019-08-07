Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 7 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 0.80 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged 7-inch Power Worms and shakyheads. Sunfish are fair to good on cut nightcrawlers and dough bait. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and prepared bait.

BASTROP: Water stained; 84-88 degrees. Black bass are fair on chartreuse crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on silver slabs. White bass are fair on minnows, white Riversides, and silver slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines and throwlines baited with live perch.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.88 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon and redbug crankbaits, Rat-L-Traps, and spinnerbaits over grass flats. Hybrid striper are good on shad. White bass are very good on Li'l Fishies and minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and green tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.36 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on white buzzbaits, flukes, and watermelon topwaters in 4-10 feet early. Striped bass are good on watermelon crankbaits, Rat-L-Traps, and soft plastic worms. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies and live minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel catfish are good on liver, minnows, and stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on goldfish and perch upriver.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon topwaters, cotton candy flukes, and swim baits over grass early. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Smallmouth bass are fair on watermelon crankbaits and white grubs in 5-14 feet early. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel catfish are fair on shrimp. Yellow and blue catfish are good on goldfish and perch upriver.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.96 feet low. Black bass are good on pumpkinseed Rat-L-Traps and soft plastics. Hybrid striper are fair on silver striper jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water stained. Black bass are good on perch colored Rat-L-Traps and small crankbaits early. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp and bloodbait.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse/black soft plastic worms and lizards. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and frozen shrimp.

GRANGER: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.47 feet high. Black bass are fair on black soft plastic worms and spinnerbaits. White bass are good on slabs and spoons on humps and ridges near the dam. Crappie are very good on jigs tipped with Berkley Crappie Nibbles in 6-15 feet. Blue catfish are good on fresh shad. Yellow catfish are fair on live perch.

LBJ: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.73 feet low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse soft plastic worms and topwaters, and on watermelon Whacky Sticks in 6-15 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.58 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are good on slabs and spoons near the boat ramp in Liberty Hill Park. Crappie are fair on minnows and green tube jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait and hot dogs. Blue catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with perch and shad. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with perch.

PROCTOR: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.53 feet low. Black bass are fair on dark crankbaits and pumpkinseed soft plastic worms. Striped bass are very good on live shad. White bass are good on minnows and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 6.40 feet high. Black bass are good on June bug spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are fair on hellbenders and pet spoons. White bass are good on hellbenders and pet spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on bloodbait and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 82-86 degrees; 0.07 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and soft plastics. White bass are fair on slabs and pet spoons. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on stinkbait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 2.21 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse worms and white spinnerbaits in 10-20 feet. Striped bass are good on chartreuse striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on stinkbait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water stained. Black bass are good on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and spinnerbaits. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies and minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water murky; 83-87 degrees; 3.00 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on minnows and Li'l Fishies. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on shrimp, stinkbait and nightcrawlers.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water clear; 86-90 degrees; 0.02' high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, hollow body frogs and weightless Flukes. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

BENBROOK: Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 2.52' low. Black bass are slow on deep diving crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.21' low. Black bass are good on Senkos, shakyhead worms and bladed jigs . Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.47' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, swim jigs, and white buzzbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees: 0.90' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, weightless Senkos and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are good on trotlines.

CADDO: Water muddy; 87-91 degrees; 1.10' high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, black buzzbaits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 85-90 degrees, 0.67' low. Black bass are slow on football jigs, Carolina rigged creature baits and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters.

COOPER: Water stained; 88-98 degrees; 0.54' low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, Texas rigged worms and weightless Flukes. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are good on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: Water lightly stained; 85-90 degrees; 0.86' low. Black bass are slow on football jigs, shakyhead worms and deep crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

FAIRFIELD: Water lightly stained. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creatures, shallow swim jigs and topwater poppers. No report on other species.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 87-90 degrees; 0.62' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, football jigs and flutter spoons. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

GRAPEVINE: Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 1.40' high. Black bass are fair on deep crankbaits, topwater poppers and Texas rigged craws. White bass and hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

JOE POOL: Water stained; 86-91 degrees; 0.86' low. Black bass are slow on shallow crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and swim jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAKE O' THE PINES: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 3.04' high. Black bass are slow on buzz frogs, Texas rigged creature baits and bladed jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAVON: Water stained; 86-90 degrees: 1.22' low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, black buzzbaits and topwaters. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.13' low. Black bass are slow on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged creature baits and spinnerbaits. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 88-98 degrees; 1.18' low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, shallow crankbaits and swim jigs. Crappie are slow on minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 87-90 degrees; 2.83' low. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, topwaters and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.24' low. Black bass are fair on shakyhead worms, Texas rigged craws and Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper are good on minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 87-90 degrees; 0.86' low. Black bass are fair on medium crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained: 86-89 degrees; 0.18' low. Black bass are slow on Ned rigs, Carolina rigged worms and football jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 87-90 degrees; 0.58' low. Black bass are fair on white buzzbaits, swim jigs and Texas rigged craws. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.21' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, buzzbaits and hollow body frogs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and rod and reel.

TEXOMA: Water stained to muddy; 85-89 degrees; 1.38' high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, shakyhead worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WEATHERFORD: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.79' low. Black bass are slow on shakyhead worms, swim jigs, and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained to muddy; 87-91 degrees; 10.55 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and bladed jigs. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs Catfish are fair on trotlines.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water stained; 89-93 degrees; 30.10 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and swimbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on small crankbaits and minnows. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on cheesebait, shrimp, and nightcrawlers in 3-15 feet. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines, droplines, and throwlines on live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water stained. Black bass are good on crankbaits and dark soft plastic worms near the jetty and dam. Striped bass are fair on liver and shad off points near the pier. Redfish are very good on perch, tilapia shad, and silver spoons. Channel and blue catfish are very good on liver, shrimp, and cheesebait near the dam. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water stained. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on chicken livers and shad. Redfish are fair on live perch and tilapia near the crappie wall. Channel catfish are fair on cheesebait and shad. Blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 15.22 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon Rat-L-Traps, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are good on juglines baited with perch.

COLETO CREEK: Water stained; 84 degrees in the main lake, 104 degrees at the hot water discharge, 87-91 degrees in main lake; 1.36 feet low. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits and crankbaits around grass beds. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on live minnows and green tube jigs near the Coletoville Bridge in 10-12 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on live perch and cut bait in 8-10 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: Water off color; 79-86 degrees; 0.18 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and medium diving crankbaits. White bass are fair to good on live shad and slabs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live or dead shad.

FALCON: Water stained; 89-93 degrees; 34.43 feet low. Black bass are very good on watermelon and chartreuse jigs and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are excellent on cut bait, shrimp, and shad. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

TEXANA: Water stained; 79-86 degrees; 1.24 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.69 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs over brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken livers and shrimp.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait, shrimp, and liver.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Black bass to 4 pounds are good on yellow spinnerbaits. Smallmouth bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows around stumps and structure early. Bream are good on live worms under piers. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and bream. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water murky; 86-90 degrees; 0.13 feet high. Black bass are good on tequila sunrise crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are fair on slabs and white striper jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are very good on minnows in 12-22 feet. Blue catfish are fair on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.50 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies and minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Bream are slow. Catfish are very good on trotlines baited with live bait and shrimp.

STEINHAGEN: 24.78 feet low. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water murky; 86-90 degrees; 4.97 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Striped bass are fair on crankbaits and silver striper jigs. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Bream are fair on crickets and nightcrawlers. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: Water off color; 78-85 degrees; 36.09 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and Senkos. Crappie are fair on split shot rigged live minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

MACKENZIE: Water stained; 76-84 degrees; 79.27 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and shad pattern crankbaits. Crappie are slow to fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 77-85 degrees; 47.25 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwaters early and late, midday switching to finesse jigs, Texas rigs and shaky head rigged Trick Worms. No reports on smallmouth bass. There are a few reports of walleye being caught on live bait and artificials. Bream are fair on cut nightcrawlers and kernel corn. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear main lake and 86 degrees, lightly stained up the river and 86 degrees; 2.40' low. Black bass are slow on drop shot rigged 4-inch Yum Dingers. Bass and crappie are fair at night on minnows. Catfish are fair on live perch and punch bait.

ARROWHEAD: Water stained; 78-85 degrees; 0.87 feet low. Black bass are fair on Yellow Magics, Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: Water stained; 78-84 degrees; 11.98 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on Texas rigs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water stained; 77-86 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are fair on 5-inch Yum Dingers, Texas rigs and medium running crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs around deeper structure. Catfish are fair on cut shad and nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water stained; 78-87 degrees; 0.44 feet low. Black bass are fair on DT 10s, Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs around deeper structure. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: Water stained; 74-83 degrees; 0.79 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, shakyheads and weightless 5-inch Senkos. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows. Catfish are fair on large crappie minnows and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 76-85 degrees; 0.46 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwaters early and late, midday switching to Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair on split shot rigged live minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 77-85 degrees; 7.88 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on 5-inch Senkos, Texas rigs and chatterbaits. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut and live shad.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water fairly clear; 78-88 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Black bass are fair on drop shot rigs, Carolina rigs and DT 10s. Crappie are fair to good on split shot rigged live minnows and jigs around deeper structure. White bass are fair to good on tail spinners and live shad. Striped bass are fair to good on live shad and Sassy Shad. Catfish are good on live or dead shad and nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: Water off color; 77-85 degrees; 33.84 feet low. Black bass are fair on drop shot rigs and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

STAMFORD: Water stained to murky; 76-85 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Black bass are fair on swimjigs, chatterbaits and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair on split rigged live minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and live shad. Blue catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water stained; 75-84 degrees; 0.12 feet low. This lake is currently experiencing a fish kill due to golden alga. Biologists are monitoring the situation and will post updates as they become available. Fish populations have been substantially reduced by the golden alga blooms.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 77-86 degrees; 20.45 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and Sexy Shad squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair on split shot rigged live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on prepared bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Redfish are good in the marsh on soft plastics and frogs. Trout are good while working slicks on plastics and topwaters.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Bull redfish are good at the jetty.

BOLIVAR: Trout are good in the surf on croakers and topwaters. Trout, bull redfish , black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet on soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are good on live bait around the reefs.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Trout are good for drifters on plum Bass Assassins, Down South Lures and live shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for waders on soft plastics. Bull redfish are good in the surf and at San Luis Pass on crabs and mullet. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetties on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Sand trout and Gulf trout are good in the channel on shrimp. Redfish are fair to good in Moses Lake on crabs and shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout are good in the surf on topwaters and live shrimp. Bull redfish are good on live bait and crabs on the Surfside Beach. Black drum and redfish are good on the reefs. Bull redfish are good at all the jetties on crabs.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Trout and redfish are fair to good on the shorelines for waders tossing small topwaters and live shrimp under a popping cork.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good in the surf. Trout are fair on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are good on live shrimp in Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Shell Island.

PORT O'CONNOR: Bull redfish are good in the surf and at the jetty on natural baits. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp.

ROCKPORT: Redfish are good on mullet on the Estes Flats and around Mud Island. Trout and redfish are good on the St. Joe shoreline on Gulps and topwaters.

PORT ARANSAS: Redfish are fair at East Flats and Shamrock Cove on topwaters and plastics under rattling corks. Offshore is good for amberjack, kingfish, tuna and dolphin.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Redfish are good on the shallow flats on gold spoons and small topwaters. Sand trout and croakers are good in the channels on fresh shrimp. Trout are good on topwaters in Oso Bay and in the surf.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters and plum plastics around rocks and grass. Redfish are good in the Land Cut on live bait. Trout are good at Rocky Slough on topwaters and plastics.

PORT MANSFIELD: Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes on topwaters and soft plastics under a popping cork. Trout are good on the ledges of the channel on soft plastics.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout, redfish and snook are fair to good on the flats on DOA Lures and live bait. Tarpon, trout and snook are good on shrimp and shad at the jetties.

PORT ISABEL: Redfish are good at Gas Well Flats on Gulps under a popping cork. Trout and redfish are fair to good while drifting sand and grass flats on live shrimp under a cork.