Texas Christian stuns No. 15 Iowa State 59-44

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 23 points to help Texas Christian upset No. 15 Iowa State 59-44 on Saturday.

Baugh hit 11 of 17 shots, while TCU (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) held the Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum. The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018.

For the Horned Frogs, winning eased the disappointment of a 57-56 defeat at Oklahoma State three days earlier.

“I just loved how we handled the preparation after a devastating loss," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “But it wasn't devastating. It got us better.”

Iowa State (14-5, 2-5) struggled to get anything going offensively, hitting just 31% of its shots and committing 11 turnovers.

Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his seven double-double of the season.

“That's not an acceptable effort,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Not at any point and time, based on the way we work in our program.”

Iowa State used a 10-0 run to pull within 36-33 in the second half, but Baugh connected on a pair of jumpers to push the Horned Frogs lead back to 46-33 with 10:01 remaining.

“That was probably our best chance,” Brockington said of a possible Cyclone comeback. “But we can't dig ourselves a hole like that in the first place.”

TCU hit just two of its first nine shots but ended the slump with 3-pointers by Emanuel Miller and Baugh.

The Horned Frogs put together an 11-4 run and built a 15-8 lead. The margin grew to 34-23 by halftime, with Baugh closing out the period with a jumper.

“He's getting better and better,” Dixon said of Baugh. “The shooting is really the only thing that's not great right now. But he's a great defender has great energy. He's a leader.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State came into Saturday needing a win to steady its NCAA Tournament hopes after losing four of six games following a 12-0 start. TCU's previous three games were decided by a total of 5 points.

UP NEXT

TCU: hosts Texas on Tuesday,

Iowa State: visits Oklahoma State on Wednesday.