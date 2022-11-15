Texas-Arlington 100, Hardin-Simmons 59

Bartoszek 4-7 0-1 10, Quinn 5-8 1-2 12, Brewer 3-7 0-1 7, Dykes 3-6 0-0 8, Vicente 1-7 0-0 3, Justice 3-6 0-0 6, Arnold 1-5 0-0 3, Bomer 4-10 0-1 9, Howell 0-3 0-0 0, Hussey 0-2 1-2 1, Bosch 0-2 0-0 0, Truby 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 2-7 59.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute