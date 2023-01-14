Texas A&M Commerce 81, Lamar 66

Yamanouchi-Williams 6-13 6-7 18, Calmese 6-11 0-0 15, Gordon 2-4 2-2 6, Pennebaker 0-3 0-0 0, Pryor 2-10 5-7 9, Buckley 2-5 5-8 9, Thirdkill 0-0 4-5 4, Buljic 2-4 1-1 5, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Pearcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 23-30 66.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships