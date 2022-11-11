Texas A&M-CC 75, UTSA 55

Germany 2-4 5-8 9, Addo-Ankrah 2-10 1-1 6, Buggs 3-11 0-0 7, Czumbel 0-0 0-0 0, Medor 2-9 4-8 9, Richards 5-9 0-0 14, Aleu 0-1 1-2 1, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2, Sabally 1-3 2-2 4, Bofinger 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 1-2 1, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 14-23 55.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1