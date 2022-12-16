Skip to main content
Sports

Texas A&M-CC 104, Schreiner 69

Rodriguez 2-2 0-0 4, Ross 2-5 0-0 4, Cervantes 5-8 0-0 13, Gibson 3-7 0-1 6, Reid 2-7 0-0 5, Aungst 3-8 0-0 9, Mackey 2-3 1-1 6, Maldonado 1-3 0-0 3, Villarreal 1-3 5-6 8, Alcocer 1-4 2-2 4, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Dehoyos 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-2 0-0 0, Guajardo 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-61 11-15 69.

TEXAS A&M-CC (6-5)

Keys 4-6 0-0 8, Fryer 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 5-6 0-0 11, Murdix 2-5 2-3 6, Tennyson 5-8 2-2 16, Dease 2-5 2-2 6, Grandberry 1-4 2-2 5, Roberts 5-8 4-6 17, Mushila 6-9 7-7 19, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 1-2 1-2 3, Kern 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 37-64 20-24 104.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 53-34. 3-Point Goals_Schreiner 10-36 (Cervantes 3-5, Aungst 3-8, Mackey 1-1, Villarreal 1-1, Maldonado 1-2, Reid 1-6, Dehoyos 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Russell 0-1, Washington 0-1, Alcocer 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Ross 0-2, Gibson 0-3), Texas A&M-CC 10-19 (Tennyson 4-7, Roberts 3-5, Grandberry 1-1, Williams 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Dease 0-1, Fryer 0-1, Murdix 0-1). Fouled Out_Rodriguez. Rebounds_Schreiner 24 (Ross 5), Texas A&M-CC 33 (Jackson, Dease, Roberts, Mushila, Williams 4). Assists_Schreiner 13 (Gibson 3), Texas A&M-CC 25 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Schreiner 20, Texas A&M-CC 16. A_1,273 (10,000).

More for you
Written By