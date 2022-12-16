Texas A&M-CC 104, Schreiner 69

Rodriguez 2-2 0-0 4, Ross 2-5 0-0 4, Cervantes 5-8 0-0 13, Gibson 3-7 0-1 6, Reid 2-7 0-0 5, Aungst 3-8 0-0 9, Mackey 2-3 1-1 6, Maldonado 1-3 0-0 3, Villarreal 1-3 5-6 8, Alcocer 1-4 2-2 4, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Dehoyos 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-2 0-0 0, Guajardo 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-61 11-15 69.
