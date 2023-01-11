Texas A&M 82, No. 20 Missouri 64

DeGray 0-0 0-0 0, Gomillion 0-4 0-0 0, Hodge 3-12 2-2 10, Honor 2-6 4-4 9, Ko.Brown 4-8 3-6 12, East 4-8 0-0 9, Carter 4-10 0-0 9, Gholston 2-9 5-7 10, Shaw 2-2 0-0 4, Diarra 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-59 15-21 64.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies