Texas A&M 54, Florida 52

Castleton 5-10 4-5 14, Fudge 2-11 3-4 7, Jones 3-12 1-2 10, Lofton 2-8 2-2 6, Richard 2-8 1-2 6, Kugel 2-5 2-2 8, Reeves 0-5 0-0 0, Bonham 0-1 1-2 1, Jitoboh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 14-19 52.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships