Texas 96, Texas A&M-Commerce 53

Kernal 4-8 0-0 9, James 0-3 0-0 0, Deck 1-7 2-4 5, Robinson 9-19 4-5 23, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Beaty 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 3-5 1-2 7, Lawrence 0-2 0-2 0, Payne 1-1 0-0 2, Harmon 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 21-58 7-13 53
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies