Texas 96, Houston Christian 34

Collins 1-3 1-2 3, Nzoiwu 1-3 0-0 2, Sutherland 2-4 0-0 4, Vujakovic 1-7 0-0 2, Wilson 2-6 2-2 7, Oly 0-6 0-0 0, Erickson 0-2 0-0 0, Hursh 0-0 0-0 0, Erin Maguire 1-3 0-0 3, Enya Maguire 0-3 0-0 0, Mapusua 1-5 3-4 5, Cotton 1-1 0-0 2, Matadi 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 13-46 6-8 34
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies