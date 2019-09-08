https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Texas-9-Baltimore-4-14422342.php
Texas 9, Baltimore 4
|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|3
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Villar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Heineman rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solak dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Williams cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|a-Hays ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|b-Núñez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|601
|002
|000
|—
|9
|Baltimore
|300
|100
|000
|—
|4
E_Santana (13), Mathis (6), Brooks (1), Williams (1), Smith Jr. (5). DP_Texas 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Odor 2 (27), Mathis (9), Ruiz (11). HR_Odor (23), Ruiz (10). SF_Williams (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hernández
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Méndez, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Springs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sampson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vólquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Brooks, L, 2-5
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|6
|1
|3
|Shepherd
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Eades
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kline
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shepherd pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Brooks 2 (Choo,Solak). WP_Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:11. A_11,796 (45,971).
View Comments