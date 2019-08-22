https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Texas-8-L-A-Angels-7-14369423.php
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7
|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|6
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|8
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Choo rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Trout dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|W.Calhoun lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Solak 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|223
|000
|—
|7
|Texas
|020
|200
|211
|—
|8
E_Mathis (5), Santana (12), Andrus (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (16), Goodwin 2 (25), Fletcher (28), Solak 2 (2), DeShields (13), Andrus (24). HR_W.Calhoun (13). SB_Mathis (1), DeShields (20), Pence (6), Choo (11). SF_Upton (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Sandoval
|3
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Del Pozo
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cole H,4
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Garcia H,5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Robles BS,18-21
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cahill L,3-8
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|Minor
|5
|2-3
|10
|7
|6
|2
|7
|St. John
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Cahill pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, St. John pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Sandoval, Garcia, Cahill(2).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.
T_3:46. A_19,565 (49,115).
