Texas 75, Jackson St. 58

Gaston 4-6 1-2 9, Faye 5-7 4-5 14, Gonzales 1-11 7-8 10, Harmon 6-13 0-0 12, Morris 7-18 0-0 16, Muhammad 2-5 0-0 4, Holle 0-1 0-0 0, Mwenentanda 0-0 2-2 2, Masudi 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 29-67 14-17 75
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies