Texas 7, Oakland 4

DP_Oakland 0, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 2. 2B_Murphy (22), Kiner-Falefa (21), Culberson (12), Hernandez (1). HR_Chapman (17), Canha (12), Peters 2 (3), García (26). SB_Marte (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea L,8-8 5 7 7 7 1 5 Smith 2 1 0 0 0 1 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Texas Allard W,3-10 6 1-3 7 3 3 0 2 B.Martin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Patton 1 1 1 1 1 1 Barlow S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:39. A_24,990 (40,300).