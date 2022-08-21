Texas 7, Minnesota 0

DP_Texas 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 4. HR_Semien (19), Lowe (18). SB_García (19), Taveras (8). SF_Semien (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Arihara W,1-1 6 4 0 0 0 3 Hearn S,1-1 3 0 0 0 0 5

Minnesota Ryan L,9-6 6 1-3 2 2 2 3 6 Megill 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Pagán 2 6 3 3 0 3

Arihara pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Arihara (Polanco), Megill (Taveras).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:54. A_24,802 (38,544).