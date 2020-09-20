Recommended Video:

Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 31 2 5 2
Taveras cf 4 1 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0
Calhoun lf 4 0 2 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0
White lf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 1 1 2 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 1
Odor 2b 4 1 2 2 Upton lf 4 1 1 0
Tejeda ss 4 1 1 1 Ward rf 3 0 1 1
Dietrich dh 2 1 1 1 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0
Guzmán 1b 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0
Apostel 1b 2 0 0 0
Huff c 4 1 1 1
Texas 211 100 020 7
Los Angeles 010 001 000 2

DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Odor (4), Upton (5). HR_Gallo (10), Tejeda (3), Huff (1), Odor (8), Dietrich (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Cody W,1-1 5 3 1 1 0 5
King 2 2 1 1 1 2
Hearn 1 0 0 0 0 1
Allard 1 0 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Teheran L,0-4 1 2 3 3 2 0
Bedrosian 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3
Sandoval 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 7
Buttrey 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1

Teheran pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:00.