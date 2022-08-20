Skip to main content
Texas 4, Minnesota 3

Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 4 11 4 Totals 37 3 6 2
Semien 2b 5 2 1 0 Arraez 1b 5 1 1 1
Seager ss 5 1 2 1 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 5 0 4 0 Buxton dh 4 0 0 0
García rf 5 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 5 0 0 0
Miller dh 1 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 0 0
Mathias ph-dh 3 0 1 1 Miranda 3b 4 0 1 1
Taveras cf 5 0 1 0 Gordon cf 4 0 1 0
E.Duran 3b 5 0 1 1 Cave lf 2 1 0 0
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 Urshela ph 1 0 1 0
Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 Celestino pr-lf 1 0 0 0
Thompson lf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0
Texas 100 001 000 2 4
Minnesota 000 010 010 1 3

E_Seager (15), Hernández (1), Correa (8). DP_Texas 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Texas 10, Minnesota 10. 2B_Semien (19), García (24), Urshela (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto 5 2-3 3 1 0 3 1
Martin H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Burke H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Moore BS,2-3 1 1 1 1 1 1
Hernández W,1-0 2 1 1 0 1 1
Minnesota
Archer 5 3 1 1 1 5
Smeltzer 3 5 1 1 0 1
López 1 0 0 0 0 0
Thielbar L,2-2 1-3 2 2 1 0 1
Jax 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
HBP_López (Thompson).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:27. A_21,781 (38,544).

Written By