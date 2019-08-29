Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 28 0 3 0 Choo rf 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 Santana dh 5 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 W.Calhoun lf 4 0 2 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Solak 2b 3 1 2 1 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 2 0 Forsythe 1b 4 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 2 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 Smith c 3 0 0 0 a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 001 020 — 3 Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_W.Calhoun (10), Kiner-Falefa (10), Ohtani (17), K.Calhoun (26).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Clase 1 1 0 0 2 0 Jurado, W, 7-10 6 2 0 0 1 1 Montero, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Leclerc, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Sandoval 5 1 0 0 3 9 Del Pozo, L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Middleton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 1 1 Bedrosian 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Jurado.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:55. A_37,535 (45,050).