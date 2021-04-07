Skip to main content
Sports

Texas 2, Toronto 1

Toronto Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 32 2 8 2
Semien ss 3 1 2 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0
Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0
Bichette dh 4 0 1 0 Gallo dh 4 0 1 0
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 Solak 2b 3 1 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 2 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 White rf 3 0 1 0
Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 1
Davis pr 0 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 3 0 2 0
Jansen c 3 0 1 0
Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 010 1
Texas 020 000 00x 2

DP_Toronto 0, Texas 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Texas 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Jansen (1), Culberson (1). HR_Semien (3), Solak (1). SB_Lowe (1). S_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
More for you
Toronto
Ryu L,0-1 7 7 2 2 0 7
Mayza 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Dolis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Gibson W,1-0 6 6 0 0 1 8
Sborz H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bush H,2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Kennedy S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Mayza (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:33. A_16,876 (40,300).