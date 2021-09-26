Tests for fatal deer disease qualify for $1k, $500 drawings JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2021 Updated: Sep. 26, 2021 1:48 p.m.
1 of3 This photo by Marcus Constance and provided by the U.S. Forest Service, shows a white-tailed buck in the Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana during December 2020. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a chance at a gift card for hunters and taxidermists who bring in the heads of mature bucks killed during the 2021-22 hunting season to be tested for chronic wasting disease. The slow but fatal disease has not been found in Louisiana but has shown up in all three adjacent states – Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. (Marcus Constance/U.S. Forest Service via AP) Marcus Constance/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Deer hunters across Louisiana can qualify for a $1,000 drawing by having the head of a mature white-tailed buck tested for a slow but always fatal illness called chronic wasting disease.
Taxidermists in the state can do the same for a chance in a $500 drawing — with permission from the hunter who harvested the buck, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.
JANET McCONNAUGHEY