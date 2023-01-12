Tennessee 62, Texas A&M 50

Puckett 2-3 0-0 5, Striplin 3-6 0-0 6, Darby 4-8 0-0 10, Horston 5-15 2-2 12, Walker 0-5 0-0 0, Franklin 1-2 1-2 3, Jackson 9-16 4-6 22, Pissott 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Hollingshead 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 26-63 7-10 62
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies