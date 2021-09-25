Temple 41, Wagner 7

Wagner 7 0 0 0 - 7 Temple 0 17 17 7 - 41 First Quarter WAG_Alexis 1 run (Hosier kick), 10:24. Second Quarter TEM_Dobbins 1 run (Bell kick), 11:57. TEM_FG Bell 47, 6:43. TEM_Dobbins 1 run (Bell kick), 4:20. Third Quarter TEM_FG Bell 31, 11:48. TEM_Dobbins 5 run (Bell kick), 7:03. TEM_Reams 44 pass from D.Mathis (Bell kick), 5:15. Fourth Quarter TEM_Reams 21 pass from D.Mathis (Bell kick), 6:25. ___ WAG TEM First downs 7 22 Total Net Yards 159 407 Rushes-yards 48-123 29-115 Passing 36 292 Punt Returns 1-0 2--20 Kickoff Returns 3-57 1-25 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-4 Comp-Att-Int 4-9-1 22-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 2-9 Punts 10-38.0 4-49.75 Fumbles-Lost 4-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-57 4-30 Time of Possession 30:57 29:03 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Wagner, Spruill 14-73, Hall 7-22, Alexis 16-20, Collier 7-16, N.Simmons 1-(minus 1), Taylor 3-(minus 7). Temple, Dobbins 14-57, Ruley 5-34, Cooper 3-6, Saydee 4-(minus 3), D.Mathis 3-(minus 5). PASSING_Wagner, Alexis 4-8-1-36, Taylor 0-1-0-0. Temple, D.Mathis 22-33-0-292, Lynch 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Wagner, Lorick 3-33, N.Simmons 1-3. Temple, Barbon 7-120, Anderson 5-47, Fox 3-14, Reams 2-65, Pittman 2-18, Saydee 1-10, Winston 1-10, Cooper 1-8. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Wagner, Hosier 48.