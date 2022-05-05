Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer May 5, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs to extend his recent power surge in an 18-4 blowout of the reeling Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.
Tellez broke a 2-all tie and put the Brewers ahead for good with a 453-foot grand slam off Vladimir Gutiérrez (0-5) in the third inning. He had a two-run shot off Dauri Moreta that traveled 431 feet in the sixth. Tellez capped his big night with a two-run double off the right-field wall in the eighth against Matt Reynolds, an infielder who came in to pitch after the game got out of hand.
