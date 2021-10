Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

Julianne Teitler and Mairead Clas finished in the top 15 to lead Darien to a sixth-place finish in the FCIAC girls cross country championship Wednesday at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

Teitler took seventh place with a time of 15:12 on the 4,000-meter course, with Clas 11th in 15:33. The two seniors earn All-FCIAC first team honors, which go to the top 15 finishers.