Team and Individual Batting

|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg
|Houston
|3555
|571
|951
|136
|549
|.268
|Toronto
|3395
|519
|903
|155
|496
|.266
|Boston
|3541
|523
|909
|132
|491
|.257
|Los Angeles
|3493
|486
|893
|137
|464
|.256
|Chicago
|3385
|510
|850
|109
|481
|.251
|Kansas City
|3378
|427
|824
|107
|404
|.244
|Minnesota
|3488
|479
|852
|151
|444
|.244
|Detroit
|3482
|469
|843
|122
|453
|.242
|Baltimore
|3398
|425
|803
|118
|410
|.236
|New York
|3339
|418
|784
|128
|387
|.235
|Tampa Bay
|3526
|519
|823
|133
|492
|.233
|Oakland
|3462
|461
|806
|129
|429
|.233
|Cleveland
|3256
|428
|747
|126
|409
|.229
|Texas
|3402
|396
|765
|114
|379
|.225
|Seattle
|3373
|441
|742
|131
|424
|.220