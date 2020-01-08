Teague's season-high 25 points power Ball State past Buffalo

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tahjai Teague had a season-high 25 points as Ball St. rolled past Buffalo 88-68 on Tuesday night.

Ishmael El-Amin and Kyle Maller scored 11 points apiece for Ball St. (9-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).

Antwain Johnson had 16 points for the Bulls (9-6, 0-2). Jeenathan Williams added 14 points. Jayvon Graves had 13 points.

Fifty-two of Buffalo’s points were scored in the paint as the Bulls made only 3 of 18 3-pointers and 5 of 10 free throws.

Ball St. plays Akron on the road on Friday. Buffalo matches up against Miami (Ohio) on the road on Friday.

