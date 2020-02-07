Taylor, Dodgers reach $13.4M, 2-year deal, avoid arbitration

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers, reaching a multiyear contract was like a dance routine: a five, six, seven, eight.

Los Angeles and the utilityman avoided arbitration when they agreed to an $13.4 million, two-year contract that included salaries of $5.6 million this year, then $7.8 million in 2021.

Taylor hit .262 last year after overcoming a slow start to the season in which he missed over a month with a broken wrist. The 29-year-old plays many positions and his speed is valuable on the basepaths.

Taylor made $3.5 million last year. He had asked for $5.8 million in arbitration and the team offered $5,250,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Infielder Max Muncy agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract Thursday and outfielder Joc Pederson, who may soon be traded to the Los Angeles Angels, lost his case Friday and will get $7.75 million instead of his request for $9.5 million.

Reliever Pedro Báez ($4 million versus $3.5 million) remains on track for a hearing.

