Tatis hits 3 HRs, Pads hand D-Backs 24th straight road loss RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 2:16 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three homers, hours after saying he would skip the All-Star Home Run Derby because of an ailing shoulder, and the Padres sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their record 24th straight road loss, 11-5 Friday night.
Tatis energized Petco Park with the most dynamic performance of his short but spectacular career in the majors, and led San Diego to its eighth straight win.
