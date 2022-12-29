Tarleton St. 70, Texas-Arlington 63

Walker 3-10 4-4 10, Wilson 1-1 5-7 7, Gibson 5-13 3-4 15, Humphrey 2-6 2-4 6, Weaver 2-5 6-6 11, Johnson-Cash 2-6 0-0 6, Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Talbot 0-4 0-0 0, Domingos 2-2 1-1 5, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 21-26 63.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies