Tanner's homer lifts Mississippi State over Notre Dame 9-8

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Logan Tanner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied from a four-run deficit to beat No. 10 seed Notre Dame 9-8 in Game 1 of the Starkville Super Regional on Saturday.

Tanner gave the Bulldogs (44-15) a 9-8 lead and Landon Sims struck out three in two perfect innings for his 10th save of the season. Preston Johnson (3-0) got the win after a giving up one run in 2 2/3 innings.