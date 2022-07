Rays first. Yandy Diaz flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Wander Franco grounds out to second base, Cavan Biggio to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Harold Ramirez singles to center field. Ji-Man Choi singles to center field. Harold Ramirez to second. Isaac Paredes reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Ji-Man Choi to third. Harold Ramirez scores. Throwing error by Matt Chapman. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. George Springer doubles to deep left field. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield, Wander Franco to Ji-Man Choi. George Springer to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow left field. George Springer scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Raimel Tapia lines out to left field to Randy Arozarena.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 1.

Rays fifth. Taylor Walls doubles to deep right field. Rene Pinto grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Yandy Diaz singles to right field, tagged out at second, Teoscar Hernandez to Gabriel Moreno to Bo Bichette. Taylor Walls scores. Wander Franco singles to right center field. Harold Ramirez homers to left field. Wander Franco scores. Ji-Man Choi homers to right field. Isaac Paredes singles to right center field. Randy Arozarena homers to center field. Isaac Paredes scores. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to first base, Cavan Biggio to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 7, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays eighth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to deep right field. Raimel Tapia grounds out to second base, Vidal Brujan to Ji-Man Choi. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Matt Chapman out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Brett Phillips. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Gabriel Moreno grounds out to shallow infield, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 7, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays ninth. Cavan Biggio singles to right center field. George Springer strikes out on a foul tip. Bo Bichette singles to shallow left field. Cavan Biggio to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles to right field. Bo Bichette to third. Cavan Biggio scores. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk pinch-hitting for Raimel Tapia. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 7, Blue jays 3.