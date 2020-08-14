Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .246 .337 658 107 162 42 7 22 100 86 189 7 2 13
Smith 1.000 1.000 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
Brosseau .357 .400 28 6 10 3 0 3 5 2 9 0 0 1
Lowe .309 .382 68 16 21 6 2 5 16 6 20 0 0 0
Adames .286 .375 56 12 16 6 1 1 5 8 21 1 0 4
Díaz .284 .407 67 8 19 2 0 0 4 14 11 0 0 0
Wendle .279 .340 43 7 12 1 2 1 4 3 6 1 0 2
Margot .277 .333 47 8 13 5 0 0 3 4 9 1 0 2
Meadows .273 .351 33 6 9 3 1 1 4 4 9 1 1 0
Kiermaier .245 .339 49 5 12 2 1 0 9 7 13 3 1 0
Martínez .220 .316 50 7 11 3 0 2 7 7 18 0 0 0
Renfroe .200 .302 55 8 11 4 0 4 14 8 15 0 0 0
Choi .200 .317 50 6 10 5 0 1 7 9 21 0 0 3
Tsutsugo .182 .281 55 10 10 1 0 2 11 7 16 0 0 1
Perez .176 .250 17 2 3 0 0 0 4 1 4 0 0 0
Zunino .103 .222 39 5 4 1 0 2 5 5 17 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 12 8 3.97 20 20 6 174.2 179 86 77 19 61 193
Anderson 1 0 0.00 8 0 2 6.1 4 0 0 0 1 10
Castillo 1 0 0.00 7 0 0 5.2 1 0 0 0 3 8
Thompson 1 0 0.90 7 1 0 10.0 9 3 1 1 4 5
Chirinos 0 0 1.04 2 2 0 8.2 9 2 1 1 4 7
Loup 1 0 1.42 6 0 0 6.1 5 1 1 0 2 8
Curtiss 1 0 1.93 2 0 0 4.2 4 1 1 0 0 5
Snell 1 0 2.08 4 4 0 13.0 11 3 3 2 4 20
Alvarado 0 0 2.16 8 0 0 8.1 7 3 2 1 4 11
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Drake 0 2 3.38 5 0 2 5.1 3 3 2 0 3 4
Roe 2 0 3.86 7 0 0 7.0 9 4 3 0 0 7
Beeks 1 1 4.26 7 0 0 12.2 13 7 6 1 3 19
Yarbrough 0 2 4.71 4 4 0 21.0 19 11 11 3 7 13
Morton 1 1 5.40 4 4 0 16.2 21 10 10 3 4 17
Fairbanks 2 1 5.62 8 0 0 8.0 9 5 5 1 5 14
Richards 0 0 5.79 3 0 0 9.1 14 8 6 0 3 8
Glasnow 0 1 7.04 4 4 0 15.1 17 12 12 3 10 27
Gilmartin 0 0 8.10 1 0 0 3.1 5 3 3 2 1 4
Banda 0 0 9.00 1 0 1 3.0 4 3 3 0 1 2
Slegers 0 0 22.50 1 0 0 2.0 7 5 5 1 0 1