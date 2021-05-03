Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MAY 3, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Brayden Point 52 22 24 46 9 11 6 0 5 127 .173
F 18 Ondrej Palat 52 15 30 45 7 24 7 0 6 105 .143
D 77 Victor Hedman 52 9 35 44 7 28 1 0 2 132 .068
F 37 Yanni Gourde 52 17 17 34 8 30 2 0 4 108 .157
F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187
F 17 Alex Killorn 52 14 16 30 3 35 4 0 1 112 .125
F 20 Blake Coleman 51 13 16 29 15 33 1 1 3 112 .116
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 52 3 26 29 7 24 0 0 1 103 .029
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 46 9 13 22 2 10 1 2 3 72 .125
F 9 Tyler Johnson 51 7 13 20 0 16 2 0 1 71 .099
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 52 12 6 18 6 10 1 0 2 54 .222
F 14 Patrick Maroon 52 4 14 18 2 48 2 0 0 42 .095
F 19 Barclay Goodrow 52 6 11 17 14 45 0 0 1 70 .086
D 81 Erik Cernak 42 4 11 15 11 36 0 0 0 78 .051
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 48 4 8 12 14 14 0 0 0 82 .049
F 79 Ross Colton 26 8 3 11 5 4 0 0 4 36 .222
D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167
D 52 Cal Foote 35 1 2 3 9 29 0 0 0 40 .025
D 2 Luke Schenn 35 1 2 3 1 34 0 0 0 38 .026
F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000
F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 12 2 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 22 .091
D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 5 0 1 1 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 58 David Savard 10 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 15 .000
D 56 Ben Thomas 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 52 171 284 455 137 494 38 3 34 1586 .108
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 129 224 353 -158 502 28 2 15 1465 .088

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 39 2343 2.1 30 8 1 5 82 1150 0.929 0 4 0
35 Curtis McElhinney 11 659 2.91 4 5 2 1 32 265 0.879 0 0 2
33 Chris Gibson 2 112 2.65 1 1 0 0 5 40 0.875 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 52 3149 2.29 35 14 3 6 119 1455 .912 171 284 494
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3149 3.02 17 28 7 3 157 1572 .892 129 224 502
