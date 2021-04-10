Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 10, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 40 7 30 37 8 22 1 0 0 109 .064 F 18 Ondrej Palat 40 12 22 34 1 16 7 0 4 83 .145 F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187 F 21 Brayden Point 40 16 17 33 5 11 4 0 5 100 .160 F 37 Yanni Gourde 40 13 14 27 7 28 2 0 3 83 .157 F 17 Alex Killorn 40 10 13 23 3 24 2 0 1 81 .123 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 40 2 20 22 6 20 0 0 0 85 .024 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 34 9 12 21 3 8 1 2 3 54 .167 F 20 Blake Coleman 39 8 12 20 12 29 1 0 2 80 .100 F 9 Tyler Johnson 39 7 11 18 3 8 2 0 1 57 .123 F 14 Patrick Maroon 40 4 14 18 6 46 2 0 0 32 .125 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 40 10 6 16 7 6 1 0 2 43 .233 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 40 6 9 15 11 32 0 0 1 50 .120 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 36 4 7 11 11 12 0 0 0 60 .067 D 81 Erik Cernak 30 1 9 10 13 23 0 0 0 55 .018 F 79 Ross Colton 14 6 3 9 8 2 0 0 3 19 .316 D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 D 52 Cal Foote 33 1 2 3 8 25 0 0 0 37 .027 D 2 Luke Schenn 24 1 2 3 -2 23 0 0 0 26 .038 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 56 Ben Thomas 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 40 137 238 375 129 394 33 2 26 1221 .112 OPPONENT TOTALS 40 100 178 278 -146 394 24 2 12 1129 .089 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 31 1863 2.06 24 6 1 3 64 901 0.929 0 2 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 8 474 3.03 3 4 1 0 24 203 0.882 0 0 0 33 Chris Gibson 1 54 4.44 0 1 0 0 4 17 0.765 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 40 2420 2.3 27 11 2 3 92 1121 .911 137 238 394 OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2420 3.15 13 23 4 2 126 1210 .888 100 178 394 More for youSportsCIAC boys lacrosse games to watch in 2021By Michael FornabaioSportsHartford Athletic will open Dillon Stadium to 50 percent...By Maggie Vanoni