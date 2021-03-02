Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 19 4 15 19 8 16 0 0 0 47 .085 F 21 Brayden Point 19 7 12 19 5 4 2 0 2 47 .149 F 91 Steven Stamkos 17 10 9 19 6 10 5 0 1 46 .217 F 18 Ondrej Palat 19 8 7 15 2 4 5 0 3 36 .222 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 19 1 14 15 10 12 0 0 0 34 .029 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 13 5 7 12 8 4 1 1 2 25 .200 F 17 Alex Killorn 19 3 7 10 5 14 0 0 0 35 .086 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 19 5 4 9 9 13 0 0 1 26 .192 F 37 Yanni Gourde 19 5 4 9 5 18 0 0 1 35 .143 F 9 Tyler Johnson 18 4 5 9 3 4 1 0 0 25 .160 F 20 Blake Coleman 18 4 4 8 6 11 1 0 1 41 .098 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 19 5 3 8 4 4 1 0 2 23 .217 F 14 Patrick Maroon 19 2 4 6 3 30 1 0 0 17 .118 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 19 1 4 5 6 8 0 0 0 29 .034 D 44 Jan Rutta 19 0 5 5 10 14 0 0 0 26 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 14 3 2 5 4 2 0 0 0 13 .231 D 81 Erik Cernak 17 0 4 4 4 10 0 0 0 35 .000 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 F 79 Ross Colton 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1.000 D 52 Cal Foote 12 1 0 1 7 2 0 0 0 9 .111 D 2 Luke Schenn 14 0 1 1 -3 12 0 0 0 11 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 19 69 116 185 104 205 17 1 14 563 .123 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 39 69 108 -113 207 8 0 5 531 .073 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 16 957 1.75 12 3 1 2 28 451 0.938 0 1 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 3 177 2.7 2 1 0 0 8 77 0.896 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 19 1143 1.89 14 4 1 2 36 528 .927 69 116 205 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 1143 3.26 5 13 1 2 62 556 .877 39 69 207 More for youSportsUConn Report podcast: CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is this...By David BorgesSportsTop-ranked UConn women close out regular season with...By Doug Bonjour