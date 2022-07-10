Tampa Bay-Cincinnati Runs

Reds third. Matt Reynolds singles to left center field. Jonathan India homers to left field. Matt Reynolds scores. Brandon Drury grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Isaac Paredes. Tommy Pham triples to right field. Tyler Naquin reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Tommy Pham scores. Throwing error by Rene Pinto. Tyler Stephenson homers to center field. Tyler Naquin scores. Donovan Solano singles to center field. Mike Moustakas homers to right field. Donovan Solano scores. Albert Almora Jr. strikes out swinging. Matt Reynolds strikes out swinging.
7 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Reds 7, Rays 0.