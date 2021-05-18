Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Rays second. Yandy Diaz singles to shallow left field. Joey Wendle singles to right field. Yandy Diaz to second. Mike Zunino strikes out swinging. Brett Phillips homers to right field. Joey Wendle scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Willy Adames doubles to shallow left field. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Willy Adames to third. Austin Meadows homers to center field. Randy Arozarena scores. Willy Adames scores. Ji-Man Choi pops out to shallow infield to Maikel Franco. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field. Yandy Diaz strikes out on a foul tip.
6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Orioles 0.