Tampa Bay ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.224
|.307
|134
|19
|30
|3
|0
|9
|19
|15
|36
|1
|0
|3
|Arozarena
|.500
|.529
|16
|5
|8
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.462
|.500
|13
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Perez
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.308
|.471
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.286
|.286
|14
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.167
|.333
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz
|.143
|.333
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino
|.111
|.111
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.111
|.200
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Margot
|.111
|.200
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.000
|.167
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|2
|5.40
|4
|4
|1
|35.0
|38
|23
|21
|9
|17
|38
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Castillo
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Drake
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morton
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Yarbrough
|0
|0
|3.60
|1
|0
|0
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Thompson
|0
|1
|4.91
|2
|1
|0
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|McClanahan
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Slegers
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Glasnow
|1
|0
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|10
|Snell
|0
|1
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Curtiss
|0
|0
|19.29
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
